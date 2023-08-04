The New Orleans Saints lost their dominance at the NFC South when Tom Brady arrived to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the legend announced his retirement, the division is absolutely wide open.

The first year of Dennis Allen as head coach of the Saints ended with a disappointing 7-10 record. He never found his franchise quarterback with all the injuries faced by Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton’s inconsistency.

There’s a lot of expectations as Derek Carr signed with New Orleans after leaving the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Saints just made a huge move to make a run for the playoffs.

Cameron Jordan extends his contract with the New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan officially signed a two-year, $27.5 million contract extension to stay with the New Orleans Saints until 2025. In a very important detail of the agreement, all that money is guaranteed for the defensive end.

“I’ve been truly honored and blessed to enter a market like New Orleans, to enter everything that you think you want as a football player, coming up as a man, coming up as a kid with dreams of playing in the NFL.”

Jordan has been one of the best defensive players in the league since he was drafted by the Saints in 2011 racking 111.5 total sacks in his career. “It’s very special to sit here and be embraced by the city of New Orleans. It has been such a phenomenal and amazing experience that I couldn’t see myself being anything but Black and Gold.”