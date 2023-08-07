The New Orleans Saints received some really bad news recently, as the NFL decided to suspend Alvin Kamara for violating the league’s conduct policy. However, the NFC South team has already found his replacement, signing an elite running back for the 2023 season.

The upcoming season will be very challenging for the Saints. At the end of the last campaign, the team’s front office decided to sign Derek Carr, bringing an experienced quarterback to lead their offense.

However, they know that Carr can’t do it all by himself. New Orleans has been adding several players to assist the quarterback, but unfortunately, they won’t have Alvin Kamara available for the start of the season, which poses a significant problem for them.

Alvin Kamara’s suspension leads the Saints to contemplate a new running back

The NFC South will be very interesting this year. The Saints decided to make a lot of changes in their roster, starting with a new quarterback. Derek Carr has joined the team, which has a very solid offense to help him succeed.

Unfortunately for Carr, he has lost a key player of his talented offense for the beginning of the season. Alvin Kamara has been suspended for violating the league’s conduct policy, and he will be out for the first three games of the campaign.

However, Kamara is not the only absence the Saints will experience. Eno Benjamin, who was claimed off waivers by New Orleans last year, will miss the 2023 season after tearing his Achilles.

For this reason, the Saints have decided to strenghten their running back room. According to ESPN, New Orleans will host Kareem Hunt for a visit, trying to convince him to join their cause for the upcoming campaign.

As of today, the NFC South team has Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller on the roster. However, they are set to add Hunt to have one more reliable running back until Kamara returns.

Hunt, 28, spent the 2022 season as Nick Chubb’s backup running back in the Browns. According to reports, Cleveland could have re-signed him, but the team thinks that his speed is slipping, and that’s why they decided to move on from him.