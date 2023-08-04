After the era of Drew Brees and Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints haven’t been able to become a contender again. The first year of Dennis Allen as head coach ended with a disappointing 7-10 record.

The big question for the Saints is who’s going to be their franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston seemed to be that man, but injuries gave that spot to Andy Dalton.

Now, Derek Carr arrives to New Orleans after leaving the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s why the Saints’ front office are starting to surround him with as many talent as possible in a wide open NFL South against the Buccaneers, Panthers and Falcons. However, Alvin Kamara just received a big suspension.

Alvin Kamara receives big suspension from the NFL

The NFL confirmed Alvin Kamara has been suspended for the first three games of the 2023 season after his participation in a fight at Las Vegas in 2022. He’ll miss the matchups against the Titans, Packers and Panthers.

These were Kamara’s words about the situation. “It was poor judgment on my end. It was definitely a bad decision, but I’m a man. Anything I’ve ever done in my life, I’ve stood on and I can take accountability for. I can say when I’m wrong, and I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother, I embarrassed myself and I embarrassed the NFL.“

Now, at least for those three games, the Saints will have Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller as the best option to replace him. By the way, Chris Lammons, cornerback of the Colts, also received the same suspension for being involved at the incident.