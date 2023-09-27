The San Francisco 49ers entered the season as one of the teams to beat, not only in the NFC, but in the NFL as a whole. That’s far from a surprise, considering the plethora of playmakers they have on both sides of the field.

Notably, the Niners were already a force to reckon with last season. But the rich get richer, and that’s what they did when they traded for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.

The injury-prone dual-threat back has been at his best since leaving the Carolina Panthers, up to the point where he has more rushing yards than 23 franchises this season.

Christian McCaffrey Has More Rushing Yards Than 23 Teams

According to StatMuse, McCaffrey has more rushing yards (353) than Raiders, Vikings, Steelers, Bengals, Texans, Buccaneers, Rams, Giants, Packers, Titans, Jets, Saints, Broncos, Jaguars, Panthers, Bears, Seahawks, Commanders, Patriots, Chargers, Colts, Lions, and Chiefs

Granted that the running game isn’t wha tit used o be and that teams pass more and more often nowadays. But still, we’re talking about all but nine teams in the league.

Barring injury, McCaffrey could be in for a monster season. However, it won’t mean a thing unless he’s able to cap it off with the ultimate award: The Vince Lombardi trophy.