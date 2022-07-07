Aaron Rodgers is one to always speak his mind, at times it gets him into trouble, but the 4-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion doesn’t really care about that. What Aaron Rodgers really cares about is winning, and last season the Green Bay Packers had a 13-4 record but were one and done in the postseason losing to the 49ers 13-10.

In his 19th season as the grand marshal of the Packers offense, Rodgers spoke to The Athletic about the Packers offensive line and what he sees from some of the players on the roster.

While the comment may have come out of left field it will surely be locker room banter between the teammates. Here is what Rodgers said about Newman and the rest of his offensive line.

Aaron Rodgers on Royce Newman

“Royce looks heavier. He might not look the same coming out of the shower to his girlfriend as he did last year. I feel like his belly got a little bigger, but that might make him a better right guard. And he played a ton of football for us. We’ve got some young kids in the mix, too, but I like where the line’s at”, Rodgers stated.

When talking about all of the offensive line Rodgers stated, “I think it looks pretty good right now. You put (David Bakhtiari) and Elgton back, that’s a real good offensive line. So, we feel good about it."

The Packers open their NFL season at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11th. The game will be aired on Fox or check your local listings.