The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos 24-9 in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The loss was the Chiefs’ second of the season, and it snapped their 6-game winning streak that started in Week 2.

The Denver Broncos took advantage of the victory over the big favorites to grab a piece of the ‘Chiefs Taylor Swift mania’ and hit the Chiefs not only on the scoreboard but also in Travis Kelce’s heart.

The Chiefs were off to a slow start, and they trailed 14-9 at halftime. The Broncos scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the game, and the Chiefs’ offense struggled to get anything going.

Broncos’ prank the Chiefs

Taylor Swift has been a vocal supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs since she started her relationship with Travis Kelce, and she has often been seen at their games. The Broncos knew it was the perfect occasion to play ‘Shake it off’ after the win over the Chiefs.

This belief was further strengthened in 2023, when the Chiefs won all three of the games that Swift attended. In September, the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 with Swift in attendance. In October, the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets 23-20 with Swift in attendance. And in November, the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 19-8 with Swift in attendance.

Some Chiefs fans believe that Swift’s presence at their games gives the team an extra boost of motivation. Others believe that she simply brings good luck. Whatever the reason, there is no doubt that Swift is a popular figure among Chiefs fans.

In Week 9 the Kansas City Chiefs will have to travel to Germany to play against the Miami Dolphins, it will be another of the NFL International Games and it is very likely that Taylor Swift will not be present during that game to support Travis Kelce.

How will Taylor Swift’s absence from games affect Travis Kelce’s performance?

Travis Kelce has said that Taylor Swift’s presence at games gives him an extra boost of motivation. He has also noticed that the Chiefs play better when Swift is in attendance. Therefore, it is possible that Kelce’s performance could suffer in her absence.

Could Taylor Swift’s absence from games affect the Kansas City Chiefs’ future in the season?

If Travis Kelce’s performance suffers in Taylor Swift’s absence, it could have a negative impact on the Kansas City Chiefs’ future in the season. Kelce is one of the Chiefs’ most important players, and his production is essential to their success.