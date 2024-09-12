NFL: Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and Antoine Griezmann of Atlético Madrid participate in skills challenge

The NFL announced that Spain will host a regular season NFL game in 2025. To celebrate, the league collaborated with Atlético Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and 49ers wide receiver Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel on a unique content piece.

The NFL is heading to Spain. The league revealed that in 2025, the famed Santiago Bernabéu, home of Real Madrid, will host a National Football League (NFL) regular season game at the start of the new year.



“Playing a game in Madrid in 2025 demonstrates La Liga’s continued expansion of its global footprint and ambition to bring our game to more fans around the world. We are proud to partner with Real Madrid, a global brand, along with the City of Madrid and the Madrid Regional Government, to bring a spectacular regular season game to Spain in a world-class Santiago Bernabéu setting,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.



In an effort to bring the brands together, the NFL uploaded a skills competition video featuring Antoine Griezmann of Atlético Madrid and San Francisco 49ers star Tyshun “Deebo” Samuel.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NFL Star Deebo Samuel Shows Off His Soccer Skills



In an 11-minute video uploaded on the NFL’s YouTube page, Deebo Samuel participates in soccer drills, kicking the ball into specific portions of the net under the watchful eye of the French World Cup winner.



Eventually, it was Antoine Griezmann’s turn to showcase his skills, and the Atlético Madrid star proved he “got hands” as he caught various throws while running in different areas on the field, impressing Deebo Samuel.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The video has since gone viral, demonstrating that both Deebo Samuel and Antoine Griezmann can handle each other’s version of “football.”

Advertisement