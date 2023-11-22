At the end of the 2020 NFL season, Drew Brees decided to retire from football. Three years later, everybody was wondering if he could return to the fields, but the former New Orleans Saints has unveiled the sad reason why he won’t play football again.

For many football fans, Drew Brees is regarded as one of the most talented quarterbacks the league has seen in this century. Selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2001 Draft, he certainly exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Brees spent his first five seasons with the former San Diego Chargers. In 2006, he moved to New Orleans to join the Saints, significantly transforming the NFC South franchise by guiding them to victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

Drew Brees shares the reason why he won’t return to the NFL

At 44 years old, Drew Brees is still seen by some football fans as a capable player who could join any NFL squad. However, the quarterback holds a completely different perspective.

When questioned about a potential return to the NFL, Brees revealed the sad reason why he won’t even consider it. The former quarterback is aware that his right arm is not in perfect condition, making it impossible for him to throw the football.

“I’ll let you in on a little fact: I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work,“ Brees said to ESPN. “So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed. I can play pickleball just because it’s below the waist. But anything above my shoulders, I’ve got a hard time with.

“It’s definitely a result of the injury that I suffered when I left San Diego. The dislocated right shoulder and all that stuff that I thought I may never play again. So that kind of put me on the fast track to a degenerative shoulder, and all kinds of arthritic changes and stuff like that. But I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. If I could, I would absolutely still be playing.”

Brees refers to the injury he sustained in 2005 while playing for the Chargers, a dislocated right shoulder and torn labrum. Despite his recovery and playing 15 more seasons, the lasting consequences of this injury are now preventing his return.

Last year, the 13-time Pro Bowler mentioned that he was contemplating a potential return to the NFL. He said, ‘If my arm wasn’t held together with 13 anchors, I’d play until I was 45,’ an age he reaches this January.

What is Drew Brees’ all-time record?



Drew Brees holds two NFL records: most career passing yards and highest completion percentage. His precision and resilience redefined football greatness, inspiring quarterbacks and shaping football history.

In his career, Brees won 172 games and lost 114. His most successful years were with New Orleans, while in San Diego he boasted a 30-28 record.