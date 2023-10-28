The explosion of the passing game has put a tremendous burden on defenses as they strive to keep up with innovative offensive plays. It’s not just the talented quarterbacks making it difficult for defenses, but also the rule changes that favor offenses, enabling teams to gain an advantage through the air.

Consequently, maintaining a reliable passing defense is crucial for any team aiming for a championship. Currently, the Cleveland Browns stand out as the team with the most dominant defense. They lead the league by conceding an average of just 243 total yards per game in the six matchups they’ve played.

What’s even more impressive is that, after seven weeks of play, the Browns are the best in this department having allowed only 149.2 passing yards per game. However, they rank eighth having conceded six passing touchdowns and managed only three interceptions, indicating room for improvement in creating turnovers.

Best Passing Defenses

In the race for the best passing defense, the Cleveland Browns are closely followed by the Baltimore Ravens, a team renowned for its consistently strong defenses. This season, the Ravens have conceded an average of only 176 passing yards per game in their seven matchups.

The Dallas Cowboys also secure a spot among the top passing defenses. They have effectively combined a potent pass rush with solid cornerback coverage, allowing just 177 passing yards per game.

Another noteworthy team is the New Orleans Saints, known for their versatile defense the last couple of seasons. They rank fourth in passing defense, with an average of 187 passing yards per game allowed.

SURVEY What is more important in defending the passing game? What is more important in defending the passing game? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have significantly improved their passing defense this season. They now allow an average of 187.4 passing yards per game, earning them a place in the top tier of passing defenses.

Who Has the Best Scoring Defense?

The Baltimore Ravens have the best scoring defense conceding a mere 13.9 points per game.