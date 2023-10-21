The New Orleans Saints suffered another crushing loss on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars. During most of that game, Derek Carr was visibly upset with his wide receivers.

In the fourth quarter, Carr threw an incompletion looking for Chris Olave. However, the ball went way out of bounds. Nevertheless, the quarterback showed his frustration toward the WR.

In fact, Derek Carr already had one of those episodes with offensive coordinator, Pete Carmichael, in Week 6 game at Houston. As it became a hot topic in the NFL, the quarterback had to address the situation.

“I’ve been showing my emotions a little too much on my sleeve. I have got to kind of chill out. That’s me holding myself accountable because that’s not going to help anything. Just trying to be a calming influence in those moments, especially during moments of heightened frustration. I can be that presence to calm everybody down.”

What happened between Derek Carr and Chris Olave?

Furthermore, Derek Carr took time to explain what happened in that controversial play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are no hard feelings with Chris Olave.

“I wasn’t talking to Chris. Like the past two weeks, I was just talking in general. There were some things that happened that led to some pretty big negative plays that should never happened. I think that’s where my frustration came from.”

After that loss against the Jaguars, head coach Dennis Allen admitted their red zone problems are a direct consequence of miscommunication. “Our team is too inconsistent right now and that’s what’s causing us problems. We’ll have to work to get that done. We’ve got 10 days to get it done.”

How long is Derek Carr under contract with the Saints?

Derek Carr left the Las Vegas Raiders to sign a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. He is supposed to be the next great quarterback for the franchise after the retirement of Drew Brees.