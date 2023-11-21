The Philadelphia Eagles are currently sitting at an impressive 9-1 record after an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs by 21-17 in what was billed as a Super Bowl LVII rematch. They are leading the NFC East and the Eagles have been one of the most dominant teams in the league this 2023 season, with a high-powered offense and a stingy defense.

The victory over the Kansas City Chiefs was thanks to the hard work of the Eagles’ defensive line and some luck during the last two minutes where the Chiefs missed a key pass to score a touchdown that could have given them the victory.

The Eagles’ running game is also a major factor in their success. They have a top running back who is averaging over 68 yards per game in D’Andre Swift, he is a shifty back who is excellent at catching passes out of the backfield.

Eagles win Super Bowl LVII rematch

The key to the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 was when Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and he dropped the pass a couple of yards before reaching the end zone, with that touchdown the Chiefs would have won the game.

The Eagles’ defense isn’t as impressive as their offense. They are allowing 21.7 points per game, which is ranked as 17th in the NFL. The Eagles’ strength is their offense, they are scoring an average of 28 points per game.

The Eagles have a very good chance of making it back to the Super Bowl this season. They have a talented roster, a proven head coach in Nick Sirianni, and they are playing with a lot of confidence. If they can continue to play at this level, they will be a very tough team to beat in the playoffs.

The Chiefs have a good chance of returning to the Super Bowl this year. They have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and they have a proven track record of success. However, there are a lot of other good teams in the AFC, so it will not be easy. The Chiefs will need to play their best football in order to make it back to the big game.

The Philadelphia Eagles have won one Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles achieved their Super Bowl victory in 2017, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. This triumph marked the franchise’s first Super Bowl win after three previous appearances in 1980 and 2004.

Chiefs’ biggest weaknesses heading into the playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most talented teams in the NFL, and they have a good chance of making a deep playoff run. However, they also have some weaknesses that could be exploited by their opponents: Defense, Injuries and Consistency.