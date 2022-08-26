Running backs are the most important position in fantasy football. Here, we let you know about three under-the-radar guys who could help you win your league.

Even though they've become the most expendable position in real life, running backs continue to rule the day in Fantasy Football. Whether you play PPR or any type of league, a tackle-breaking, pass-catching machine guarantees you a shot at the playoffs.

But what happens when all the obvious guys are off the board? We already know Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, and Derrick Henry will be studs. Everybody does, so chances are they won't fall right into your lap.

That's where our guide comes in handy, especially for rookie players. Here, we're going to let you know about three under-the-radar runnnig backsthat will outplay their value and projected draft pick.

NFL Fantasy: 3 Sleeper Running Backs To Consider

3. Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson needed nine full weeks to finally get Bill Belichick to notice him. Now, he's expected to have an expander role in the New England Patriots run-heavy offense in his sophomore season.

Of course, the Pats' revolving door of Running Backs could be frustrating, but his touches didn't go down even when starter Damien Harris was back on the field, and he's gotten plenty of first-team reps in training camp.

2. Isiah Pacheco

It's time to be honest and realize that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a bust. Even when he's been healthy, which hasn't been the case often, he's failed to capitalize on the Kansas City Chiefs explosive offense.

Isiah Pacheco has drawn plenty of praise during training camp and figures to take most touches away from CEH early in the season. He's an every-down kind of back and has reliable hands, which will be key for Patrick Mahomes.

1. Dameon Pierce

The Houston Texans won't be very good next season, so drafting one of their RBs when they're likely going to trail in most games could be a risky bet. However, Dameon Pierce should looks like a stud in the making.

Pierce has turned a lot of heads during training camp and is already looking at a big workload in Week 1. His status as a relatively-unknown player makes him fall late in most drafts, so don't hesitate to get him.