The second half of the NFL season is underway, so there's still a chance to salvage your Fantasy Football campaign.

If you're reading this, then chances are you're going through a rough patch in your NFL fantasy league. It's been a brutal year with injuries, and the BYE weeks can also take a toll on any winning team.

But we still have the second half of the season ahead of us, so there's plenty of chance to straighten the ship and turn things around. All you need to do is make the right moves at the right time.

With that in mind, we've put together our list of the top three players who shouldn't be sitting around on your waiver wire. We present you with tour top pickups to get a much-needed win in Week 10.

NFL Fantasy: Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 10

3. Jeff Wilson Jr.

Raheem Mostert failed to impress as the Miami Dolphins' lead back. Now, Jeff Wilson Jr. is in town and reunited with Mike McDaniel, and he responded by out snapping Mostert and putting on a show in his first game in Florida.

Wilson is a better pass-catching back than Mostert, so he's better suited for the Dolphins' fast-paced offense. And, while he's no Deebo Samuel or Christian McCaffrey, we already know how McDaniel would love to feed a player with his skill set.

2. Odell Beckham Jr.

Even despite all speculation, Odell Beckham Jr. was worth a speculative add weeks ago. Now, it's imperative you go out there and grab him as he's on the verge of making his long-awaited return.

OBJ has been in contact with multiple teams. The Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and even Los Angeles Rams are all likely and enticing destinations, and there's no need to explain anything here.

1. Greg Dulcich

Greg Dulcich has quickly emerged as an elite player in the most frustrating position in all of fantasy football. He's developed nice rapport with Russell Wilson, and has been one of their most efficient pass-catchers since making his debut.

The UCLA product is a physical mismatch in the endzone, and we already know what Wilson can do when he's locked in with a favorite receiver. The Denver Broncos need as much help as they can get, and Dulcich seems poised to be heavily involved in the second half of the season.