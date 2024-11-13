Deion Sanders sends clear message about Colorado's future without Shedeur, Travis Hunter

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders delivered a clear statement on the program's future after the departure of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

There is much talk surrounding Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes—whether Primetime will stay for the long run or take an NFL job. However, Deion has made one thing clear about his plans in Boulder after this season, even without stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Colorado is currently thriving in the Big 12. Boasting a 5-1 record in league play, the Buffs are in second place in the standings. If the season were to end today, Shedeur and the Buffaloes would be taking part in the conference title game. However, the team has three in-conference games remaining which will be crucial.

Regardless of how this season winds out for Deion and Colorado, the head coach revealed his plans for the future at the helm of the program and how confident he is on the team going forward, even without Hunter and Shedeur next season.

“I like where we headed,” Sanders said, via On3. “And we’ve already have this thing mapped out. I mean, not only for this year but for the year thereafter. So we’re kind of thinking ahead on these things.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

“I like where we’re trending. I really enjoy the thought process of us getting better and better. It’s not like we’re digressing in some areas. I think we’re getting better and better as time goes on.“

Playoffs are within reach

Coming into this season, nobody knew exactly what to make out of Sanders’ Buffaloes. Last season’s experience casted some shadows in the program and coming into this year the bar was set a bit lower. However, Colorado excelled. The program has made its case as a bona fide contender in the Big 12 and thus a solid candidate to make the College Football Playoffs.

The most direct path to the NCAA postseason for the Buffs is winning their league. BYU remains undefeated and seems like a lock to make the title game. However, if Colorado can take down the school in Provo, then it’d secure a Top-4 berth in the playoff bracket.

The alternative is a bit more complicated as it wouldn’t depend solely on Colorado‘s performance. They’d have to win out their schedule leaving no doubt about their play and hope for some of the teams at the top of the rankings to slip up.

Deion on Dallas Cowboys’ coaching rumours

As the Cowboys struggle tremendously on their 2024 NFL season, head coach Mike McCarthy’s seat is red hot. Former Cowboys cornerback and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been a recurring topic around the Lone Star franchise.

Deion, however, had a conclusive answer when asked about the possibility of taking on the Cowboys’ coaching job: “Don’t start that. I love it where I am.”