NFL News: Josh Allen could earn a massive bonus if he beats Ravens’ Lamar Jackson for MVP

The MVP race could end up being a big bonus for Josh Allen if he manages to win it over Lamar Jackson, who has had an incredible season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireJosh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

By Richard Tovar

Josh Allen has had a season nearly as impressive as Lamar Jackson’s, who has been lethal with the Baltimore Ravens, though neither team posted the best record. While winning the MVP largely comes down to individual stats and some team success, Allen also stands to gain a significant bonus if he wins the award.

According to various sources and Allen’s contract, if he secures the MVP over Jackson or any other quarterback, he will not only earn the prestigious award but also a $1.5 million bonus on top of his annual salary with the Buffalo Bills.

It’s worth noting that in the final game of the season, Allen only played one snap to preserve his starting streak of 105 consecutive starts, a rare feat for quarterbacks. However, Lamar Jackson surpassed him in some areas, with over 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards, setting a unique NFL record in the process.

Allen has yet to win an MVP, while Jackson already has two awards, the most recent being in 2023. However, neither quarterback has won a Super Bowl, despite both making postseason appearances in the last 2-3 seasons after putting up strong numbers.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

So close, yet so far from the MVP

In the 2023 MVP voting, Allen finished 5th, losing two spots compared to the 2022 season when he was third. His closest attempt at winning the award came in 2020 when he finished behind Aaron Rodgers, who had an outstanding season with 48 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and 4,299 yards.

Josh Allen&#039;s net worth: How much money does the Buffalo Bills QB have?

see also

Josh Allen's net worth: How much money does the Buffalo Bills QB have?

Josh Allen’s salary by season

The bonus for winning the MVP is not as large as Allen’s salary with the Bills. In the 2024 NFL season, he will earn a total of $15 million. By 2026, he will have the option to leave the franchise as his $258 million contract, signed in 2021, nears its end.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

