NFL insider suggests Colin Kaepernick could be an option for NY Giants after Jaxson Dart’s injury

The New York Giants are suddenly searching for quarterback help after Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury, and one surprising name has entered the conversation. Mike Florio suggested that Colin Kaepernick could potentially be worth considering as New York looks for options behind Jameis Winston.

Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since the 2016 season, but he has continued to say that he remains in shape and wants another opportunity. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has also recently returned to the spotlight during a book tour, creating a new backdrop for discussions about a potential NFL comeback.

Florio believes the timing is particularly interesting because Giants head coach John Harbaugh recently spoke positively about Kaepernick and revealed that he wanted to bring him to the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. With Dart now out for the season and the Giants facing a shortage of established quarterback options, Florio believes the team could at least consider giving Kaepernick an opportunity to work out.

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Could Colin Kaepernick replace Jaxson Dart with Giants?

Mike Florio pointed to John Harbaugh’s previous interest in Kaepernick as one reason the Giants situation is worth monitoring. Harbaugh told Ian O’Connor of The Athletic that he wanted to add Kaepernick to the Ravens in 2017, although Kaepernick ultimately did not return to the NFL after leaving the 49ers.

“One news item caught our eye in recent weeks. With Kaepernick’s book tour putting him back in the vicinity of the front burner, Giants coach John Harbaugh told Ian O’Connor of The Athletic that Harbaugh wanted to add Kaepernick to the Ravens in 2017. Through it all, Kaepernick got one workout, five years ago with the Raiders. With the Giants now desperate for quarterback help, why not bring Kaepernick in for a look?”

There is also a potential connection on Harbaugh’s coaching staff. Greg Roman, who is now with the Giants, was Kaepernick’s offensive coordinator during the quarterback’s first four seasons in San Francisco. Florio believes that familiarity could theoretically make it easier for New York to determine whether Kaepernick could still operate within an NFL offense.

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“Kaepernick continues to say that he’s staying in shape, and that he wants to play. It should be immediately obvious whether he still has the abilities that made Harbaugh interested in him nine years ago. Harbaugh’s New York staff includes Greg Roman, who was the offensive coordinator during Kaepernick’s first four years in San Francisco. It would be easy, in theory, to configure the offense to fit Kaepernick.”

Will the Giants sign Colin Kaepernick?

The biggest question is therefore not whether there is a connection between Kaepernick and the Giants’ coaching staff, but whether he can still perform at an NFL level after such a long absence. Kaepernick’s last NFL appearance came nearly a decade ago, and a workout would give the Giants an opportunity to evaluate his current ability before making any decision.

Florio also emphasized that Harbaugh’s recent comments about Kaepernick make the possibility more interesting than it would otherwise be. With New York now needing additional quarterback depth following Dart’s injury, the Giants could have a reason to explore unconventional options.

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“If Kaepernick still has the skills he had when he last played. The threshold question is how does Kaepernick look? And there’s only one way to find out. The Giants have plenty of reasons to give Kaepernick a chance to show them what he can do. It would be different if John Harbaugh hadn’t recently spoken in such glowing terms about Kaepernick. With not many viable options available in free agency — and with Harbaugh having considerable power in New York — let’s see if Harbaugh puts his recent words into current action.”

For now, there is no indication that the Giants have brought Kaepernick in for a workout or that the team is pursuing him. Jameis Winston remains the immediate replacement for Dart, while New York continues to assess its options at quarterback.

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Kaepernick’s name is nevertheless an intriguing one to watch because of his history with Harbaugh and Roman. If the Giants decide to explore every possible avenue for quarterback help, a workout could provide the simplest way to determine whether Kaepernick is a realistic option nearly 10 years after his last NFL appearance.

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