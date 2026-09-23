Derek Carr politely responds to NY Giants QB speculation after Jaxson Dart’s injury

Derek Carr, who has been away from the field for some time, addressed the possibility of coming out of retirement to join the New York Giants following Jaxson Dart’s injury.

The list of potential replacements for Jaxson Dart on the New York Giants has included some names few people expected. Derek Carr reacted to a post on X showing him wearing a G-Men uniform and, jokingly, thanked for the suggestion but said he would rather continue enjoying his retirement.

“Beautiful picture but I’m too busy trying to find a level 40 crew to join,” Carr said via his social media. While there have been recent cases such as Aaron Donald coming out of retirement, that does not appear to be the case for the former Las Vegas Raiders player.

The Giants are still evaluating their next steps after learning that Dart will miss the rest of the 2026 NFL season with a knee injury. For now, the possibility of Carr joining the team has quickly faded.

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Carr’s last time on the field

Carr’s final official NFL appearance came back on December 8, 2024, during a Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants, where he threw for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception before leaving with a left hand injury. His path to retirement unfolded a few months later in May 2025.

Derek Carr while playing for the New Orleans Saints.

While gearing up for the 2025 season, Carr began experiencing persistent right shoulder pain, and subsequent scans revealed a labral tear along with significant degenerative rotator cuff damage. Facing a potential surgery that would miss the entire year with no promise of returning to full strength, Carr opted to hang up his cleats after 11 seasons, choosing to walk away from a guaranteed $30 million rather than taking a roster spot while unable to play at his standard.

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What other options are the Giants considering?

With Dart out for the season, the Giants are forced to re-evaluate their quarterback room on the fly. Jameis Winston takes over as the QB1 for now, but given his volatile style, New York’s front office is actively exploring veteran upgrades and insurance policies.

While free agents and trade candidates are being evaluated around the league, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mason Rudolph emerge as early QB options to help steady the ship for the rest of the season. Whether the Giants opt to sign a proven veteran like Garoppolo or execute a trade for a capable backup like Rudolph, they clearly need more stability behind Winston if they want to keep their offense afloat.

Key takeaways

Derek Carr rejected rumors about joining the New York Giants following Jaxson Dart’s injury.

rejected rumors about joining the New York Giants following Jaxson Dart’s injury. Starting quarterback Jaxson Dart will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury .

. Backup Jameis Winston takes over as the primary starting quarterback for the Giants.