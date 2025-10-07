NFL legend defends Emari Demercado after costly fumble against Titans

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado made the headlines on Sunday, and not for the best reasons. The third-year veteran has seen his role on offense increase after James Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Demercado and Co. appeared to be headed to an easy win against the 0-4 Tennessee Titans, but the AFC South team escaped State Farm Stadium with a last-second 22-21 victory on Sunday.

The running back starred in one of the most controversial moments of the game and the season when he broke loose and ran 70 yards for what seemed to be an easy touchdown. What nobody expected was that he would drop the ball near the goal line, with the play being ruled a touchback. After the game, Demercado reflected on the play and took all the blame for it.

“I mean, it’s just a mistake. There’s really no excuse,” Demercado said. “You just have to. Can’t get it back. Nothing I can do about it, so why keep holding on to it?”

Kurt Warner defended Emari Demercado after big blunder

Demercado was on the receiving end of criticism over this mistake. Former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner responded to all the people bashing the running back, reminding people that nobody is exempt from making mistakes.

“So today the media is going to fire a young man for one mistake (albeit a BIG one)!!! Can we just be better & remember that BIG mistake we made that we learned from so it wouldn’t happen again & made us who we are!!!” Warner wrote.

Many called for Demercado to be benched after this mistake, but Warner is riding with the RB. The Cardinals are 2-3 after this game and will try to bounce back against the inspired Indianapolis Colts, as visitors.