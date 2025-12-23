Philip Rivers makes major revelation after Colts’ latest loss threatens playoff spot

The Indianapolis Colts were one of the season’s biggest surprises in the NFL; however, a string of consecutive losses has put their playoff spot in jeopardy. The arrival of Philip Rivers has yet to pay off, and the quarterback is desperately seeking his first win.

The return of No. 17 to the field was unexpected, and his joy at putting on the uniform again is immeasurable. However, Rivers himself admitted he is not fully satisfied, as he wants to win and lead his team to the postseason.

“I’m torn on how to express it, because it’s been a blast,” Rivers said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “It’s been a blast to prepare and to go stinking get ready and go out there and warm up and do all that with these guys again. But, again, the name of the game is not go have a good time. It’s help find a way to lead your team to a win. And we’ve come up short.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AFC South remains undecided, with the Jaguars currently leading the division. The Colts, sitting in third place, are hoping for a miracle with two games remaining to secure a Wild Card spot.

Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertisement

Philip Rivers’ stats with the Colts

In his time leading the Indianapolis Colts, Philip Rivers delivered a competitive performance, throwing for 397 yards and 3 touchdowns. While he recorded 2 interceptions, his veteran leadership and a 50.9 QBR kept the offense moving effectively during his stint with the franchise.

Advertisement

see also Colts share intriguing update on Sauce Gardner’s injury as playoff push intensifies

Colts’ playoff chances hanging by a thread

The loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football may have been the final blow to the Colts’ playoff hopes. However, miracles do happen in this sport, and many are still holding out hope for a Wild Card spot.

Advertisement

According to the official NFL website, ahead of Week 17, Shane Steichen’s team has just a 3% chance of making the playoffs. The next two games will determine its fate: first, the Colts will host the Jaguars at home, and finally, they will travel to NRG Stadium to face the Texans.