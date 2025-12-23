Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Mets eye free agent All-Star who played for Phillies

The New York Mets are far from making their last addition in the offseason. And now they are reportedly eyeing a free agent who played for the Philadelphia Phillies.

By Santiago Tovar

Manager Carlos Mendoza #28 of the New York Mets.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesManager Carlos Mendoza #28 of the New York Mets.

The New York Mets are aiming to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. With the recent acquisition of Luke Weaver and the contract he signed, the Mets are taking a step closer to their 2026 goal: winning the World Series.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have shown interest in former Philadelphia Phillies player Austin Hays. “Mets have discussed Austin Hays internally and have some interest. Had very nice year in Cincy (.768 OPS). The righty hitting OF is among potential fits,” Heyman shared on his X account.

With this in mind, Hays could be an excellent addition to the Mets’ outfield, an area that was troubled last season and may have contributed to their failure to secure a postseason spot.

After spending the last year with the Cincinnati Reds, following a challenging stint with the Phillies late in the 2024 MLB season, Hays is anticipated to make a more significant impact in the MLB. His talent was evident with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, earning him a trip to the All-Star game.

Austin Hays celebrating

Austin Hays #12 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts.

Hays’ performance in the last season

As a left fielder, Hays was a key player for the Reds as they reached the postseason. Despite a modest WAR of 0.8, he had impressive stats, including 60 runs on 101 hits, and hit 15 home runs with a batting line of .266/.315/.453, totaling a .768 OPS.

While he did not meet the criteria for the All-Star game last season, his statistics were crucial in helping the Reds reach the postseason. Now, he could play a vital role with the Mets in 2026.

With high anticipation surrounding this and other roster additions, the Mets are reportedly seeking players with two key traits for the 2026 MLB season. Fans eagerly await the start of the preseason to see what these new additions can bring to the team.

Better Collective Logo