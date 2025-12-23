MLB Rumors: NY Mets eye free agent All-Star who played for Phillies

The New York Mets are aiming to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. With the recent acquisition of Luke Weaver and the contract he signed, the Mets are taking a step closer to their 2026 goal: winning the World Series.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have shown interest in former Philadelphia Phillies player Austin Hays. “Mets have discussed Austin Hays internally and have some interest. Had very nice year in Cincy (.768 OPS). The righty hitting OF is among potential fits,” Heyman shared on his X account.

With this in mind, Hays could be an excellent addition to the Mets’ outfield, an area that was troubled last season and may have contributed to their failure to secure a postseason spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After spending the last year with the Cincinnati Reds, following a challenging stint with the Phillies late in the 2024 MLB season, Hays is anticipated to make a more significant impact in the MLB. His talent was evident with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, earning him a trip to the All-Star game.

Austin Hays #12 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts.

Advertisement

Hays’ performance in the last season

As a left fielder, Hays was a key player for the Reds as they reached the postseason. Despite a modest WAR of 0.8, he had impressive stats, including 60 runs on 101 hits, and hit 15 home runs with a batting line of .266/.315/.453, totaling a .768 OPS.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets reportedly exploring trade for 3-time All-Star after Jeff McNeil deal

While he did not meet the criteria for the All-Star game last season, his statistics were crucial in helping the Reds reach the postseason. Now, he could play a vital role with the Mets in 2026.

Advertisement

With high anticipation surrounding this and other roster additions, the Mets are reportedly seeking players with two key traits for the 2026 MLB season. Fans eagerly await the start of the preseason to see what these new additions can bring to the team.

SurveyWill the Mets sign Hays for the next season? Will the Mets sign Hays for the next season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement