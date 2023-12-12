With just a handful of weeks left in the NFL regular season, the picture just keeps getting clearer and clearer. We already know which teams won’t be in contention for a postseason spot, and while there are always surprises, we also know who’s going to be in the mix to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

What we don’t know, however, is who’s going to end up on top in the MVP race. WhileDak Prescott should be leading the rankings right now, this has been an MVP race for the ages and one that hasn’t featured the usual suspects.

Some players have gone back and forth on the podium, but barring a miracle, it’s almost impossible to see the likes of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, or even Jalen Hurts making the top three by the end of the season.

That’s why, as of now, with 13 games already in the record books, it seems like there are only two players who could beat the Dallas Cowboys quarterback for the distinction: Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson. Here, we’ll make a case for all of them.

NFL MVP Candidates:

3. Lamar Jackson

While the Kansas City Chiefs free-fall, the Miami Dolphins crumble under pressure, and other AFC powerhouses like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, or Cincinnati Bengals don’t even have their starting quarterbacks out there, the Baltimore Ravens continue to sit atop of the conference.

Lamar Jackson hasn’t had his most impressive season number-wise, but he’s made great strides as a pocket passer, and the Ravens have steamrolled past their opposition more often than not. They continue to be overlooked, but they can beat you on the ground, on the air, with their defense, and even with special teams.

Thus far, the former MVP has completed almost 67% of his throws, logging 2,934 passing yards with 16 touchdowns against six interceptions. He’s also rushed 123 times for 644 yards and an additional five touchdowns, and he’ll have a tough schedule to close out the season, including matchups with the Jaguars, Niners, Dolphins, and Steelers.

2. Brock Purdy

People continue to debate whether Brock Purdy is a system quarterback or not, but the San Francisco 49ers couldn’t care less. All that matters is that they continue to have the best record in the NFC, and their quarterback has earned the locker room’s praise and trust.

Purdy has executed Kyle Shanahan’s system at an elite level, taking the offense to a whole new level and making the most of their plethora of weapons better than any other QB from the Shanahan era. That deserves credit, even if he’s not the most impressive player in the league.

He should no longer be considered Mr. Irrelevant, as he’s thrown for a whopping 3,553 yards on a 70% completion percentage, all while posting the best passer rating in the league. He has 25 touchdowns against just seven interceptions this season, and the Niners still have to face the Cardinals, Ravens, Commanders, and Rams.

1. Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been the best quarterback in the league this season, and it hasn’t even been close. He overcame a slow start to the campaign and managed to silence the critics, proving that he could take care of the football and lead a winning team.

Prescott is finally making plays with his feet again, and he looks poised, calm, and like the kind of guy who knows he’s capable of making every single throw, getting all of his teammates involved in the passing game.

The Cowboys still have dates with the Bills, Dolphins, Lions, and Commanders, but none of that seems like a challenge with Prescott playing at such a high level. Through 13 games, he’s thrown for 3,505 passing yards on a 69.3% completion percentage, logging 28 touchdowns against 6 interceptions.