The San Francisco 49ers are still dealing with Brandon Aiyuk's contract issues, and now GM John Lynch has provided a massive update about the trade rumors of the wide receiver.

This offseason has been particularly challenging for the 49ers. The NFC West club is working to build a competitive roster for the 2024 NFL season, but retaining all their star players has proven difficult.

One of the key players who may not be with them for the upcoming season is Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver is seeking a lucrative contract extension, but it appears he is not close to reaching an agreement with the Niners anytime soon.

GM John Lynch sends message to Brandon Aiyuk about his potential new contract

The 49ers are currently facing a big challenge. Brandon Aiyuk, their star wide receiver, is demanding a lucrative contract extension to play the 2024 season with the NFC West squad.

According to reports, Aiyuk aims to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. While San Francisco may be hesitant to meet his demands, GM John Lynch remains confident that both parties will reach an agreement soon.

Lynch, who has addressed Aiyuk’s situation throughout the offseason, has now provided more clarity on the matter. The general manager believes they are in a good position with the offer they’ve made to Aiyuk and hopes the player will sign his extension in the coming days.

“I’m not going to get in all the details,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think we’re in a tenuous time where everything that is said can be examined and all that. So, we’re just going to leave it at that. No updates, and continue to work. I know fans are eagerly awaiting, and the season’s right around the corner. I can tell everybody this, we feel the urgency to get all our players back.“

Brandon Aiyuk is eyeing a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers

Left tackle Trent Williams is also seeking an extension, adding to the 49ers’ challenges. Lynch emphasized that both players are crucial to the team and that the organization will work hard to retain them for the 2024 season.

Will the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk?

There isn’t much time left for the 49ers to decide what to do with Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver is seeking a new deal, but it appears the Niners are hesitant to meet all his demands.

Currently, it seems more likely that the 49ers will retain Brandon Aiyuk. Other teams may be reluctant to trade for him, as San Francisco is reportedly asking for a first-round pick in exchange for the wide receiver.

