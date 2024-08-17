Brandon Aiyuk has one final request for the San Francisco 49ers to avoid a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brandon Aiyuk has left the San Francisco 49ers with only two options on the table. A historic contract extension or a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers as it’s been clear that’s his preferred destination.

It’s important to remember that general manager John Lynch had two possible trade packages ready, but Aiyuk refused those offers from the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.

Now, just two weeks before the start of a new season in the NFL, the 49ers are running out of time, and patience, to keep one of their crucial players trying to make another Super Bowl run.

Will Brandon Aiyuk be traded?

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the final condition from Brandon Aiyuk to the San Francisco 49ers is an adjustment on the money for the final year of his new contract. However, John Lynch and the team’s front office are getting tired of the wide receiver’s obstacles to strike a deal.

“We are still in a standoff between him and the San Francisco 49ers. They had agreed in the major points of the deal. Usually, the hardest sticking points. They have agreed on those, but Aiyuk still wanted a move in the final year of the deal before agreeing to that. It hasn’t happened to this point.”

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers sign Brandon Aiyuk?

If the San Francisco 49ers don’t concede that final wish to Brandon Aiyuk, Garafolo emphasized that the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to strike a deal as soon as John Lynch gives them green light.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are laying and waiting as they’re willing to acquire Aiyuk on a trade that they pretty much have agreed to. A contract that should be done in a matter of minutes. It’s a three-way standoff.”