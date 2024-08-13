Rumors of a potential Brandon Aiyuk trade continue to swirl. The San Francisco 49ers are now poised to receive a huge offer from a surprising AFC team for the talented wideout.

The San Francisco 49ers are actively managing the situation surrounding Brandon Aiyuk. Amid swirling trade rumors, a concrete offer has now emerged from an AFC team aiming to acquire the talented wide receiver.

This offseason has presented numerous challenges for the 49ers. The NFC West team is striving to retain its core players for the 2024 NFL season, but they may face a tough decision regarding one of their key offensive weapons.

Reports indicate that the 49ers are interested in extending Brandon Aiyuk’s contract. However, they are expected to receive a substantial offer that could compel the team to consider moving on from the wideout.

AFC North team is ready to acquire Brandon Aiyuk from the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are running out of time to make a decision on Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver is seeking a lucrative contract extension, but reports suggest the NFC West team may not be willing to meet his demands.

Earlier this year, the 49ers allowed Aiyuk to explore trade opportunities. Although several teams showed interest in the talented wideout, San Francisco’s high asking price seemed to deter any potential deals.

However, with the 2024 season approaching, trade rumors surrounding Aiyuk have resurfaced. As teams look to strengthen their rosters, Aiyuk could become a pivotal addition to enhance their offense.

Since the 49ers have yet to finalize a contract extension with Aiyuk, interested teams see an opportunity to strike a deal. The Pittsburgh Steelers, in particular, are reportedly preparing an offer to acquire the former 25th overall pick.

Brandon Aiyuk is eyeing a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers

According to NFL Network, the Steelers have a trade offer ready to present to the 49ers for Aiyuk. Although they previously inquired about him earlier this year, they decided not to pursue him at that time.

The report also indicates that the 49ers have already proposed a long-term contract to Aiyuk but have yet to receive a response. The wideout is expected to make a decision in the coming days about where he will play this season.

Why are the Steelers interested in Brandon Aiyuk?

During this offseason, the Steelers revamped their offense with several key changes. The AFC North team signed Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, but for him to succeed, he needs to be surrounded by top-tier talent.

Aside from George Pickens, the Steelers’ wide receiver corps lacks depth. Additionally, rookie Roman Wilson recently suffered an injury, prompting the team to reconsider the idea of trading for Brandon Aiyuk.