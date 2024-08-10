Brandon Aiyuk has put two options on the table for the San Francisco 49ers. A big contract extension or a trade. The star wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie deal and wants a huge paycheck.
Although the 49ers were leaning toward a trade, Aiyuk already rejected the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns. Now, according to many reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the sole choice left.
However, a veteran wide receiver took notice of what’s going with this story in the NFL. When many reports confirmed Brandon Aiyuk turned down those offers, a surprising statement emerged.
Will Brandon Aiyuk be traded?
Brandon Aiyuk rejected a huge trade offer from the Cleveland Browns. The San Francisco 49ers were set to receive a second round pick, a fifth round pick and the name needed to replace Aiyuk: Amari Cooper.
However, when the trade scenario became public, Cooper didn’t stay quiet and took a shot at the Browns’ front office on Instagram for putting him on the block. “Lol. I wouldn’t mind at all.”
Of course, this is a massive slap at Cleveland because Amari is practically saying a trade to the 49ers will be an upgrade in his career. However, that won’t happen and now Kevin Stefanski has a big problem inside the locker room.