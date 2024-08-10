A veteran wasn't happy about trade rumors which included him and suddenly claimed he is ready to replace Brandon Aiyuk with San Francisco 49ers.

Brandon Aiyuk has put two options on the table for the San Francisco 49ers. A big contract extension or a trade. The star wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie deal and wants a huge paycheck.

Although the 49ers were leaning toward a trade, Aiyuk already rejected the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns. Now, according to many reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the sole choice left.

However, a veteran wide receiver took notice of what’s going with this story in the NFL. When many reports confirmed Brandon Aiyuk turned down those offers, a surprising statement emerged.

Will Brandon Aiyuk be traded?

Brandon Aiyuk rejected a huge trade offer from the Cleveland Browns. The San Francisco 49ers were set to receive a second round pick, a fifth round pick and the name needed to replace Aiyuk: Amari Cooper.

However, when the trade scenario became public, Cooper didn’t stay quiet and took a shot at the Browns’ front office on Instagram for putting him on the block. “Lol. I wouldn’t mind at all.”

Of course, this is a massive slap at Cleveland because Amari is practically saying a trade to the 49ers will be an upgrade in his career. However, that won’t happen and now Kevin Stefanski has a big problem inside the locker room.