NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes big admission about Brock Purdy's availability

The San Francisco 49ers are waiting for the full recovery of Brock Purdy, the quarterback who was sidelined in the 10-38 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season. Amid the confusion, Kyle Shanahan clarified the status of his star player, who may not play in the upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.

The 49ers need to return to their best form urgently. So far the season has been poor in terms of results, as a team that was thinking about reaching the Super Bowl finds itself with a 5-6 record, in last place in the NFC West.

A big reason for San Francisco’s failure to live up to expectations this season has to do with the number of injuries Shanahan‘s team has suffered over the course of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, George Kittle and Nick Bosa are the main names on that list. At this point, Purdy’s presence is a key question that needs to be constantly updated.

Shanahan made a big admission about Purdy

“Brock Purdy will have limited work in practice today and may not go. We’ll decide when we get on the field,” Shanahan said in a video posted on the San Francisco franchise’s official channels. If confirmed, the decision would be a setback for the 24-year-old quarterback, who made light throws on Monday.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

What injury does Purdy have?

Purdy has a right shoulder injury that prevented him from practicing normally on Wednesday. It is a nagging ailment for his position, as it would prevent him from throwing comfortably in games. Last week against the Packers, the 49ers starting quarterback was replaced by Brandon Allen.

Shanahan makes something clear about the return of Dre Greenlaw

“It would be amazing to see him on the field today. When Dre is around, whether it’s on the field or in the meeting rooms, everybody loves him. He’s a great professional and it’ll be a lot of fun to see him fly today,” Shanahan said of the return to the field of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, another key 49ers player who is uncertain when he will return from an Achilles injury.