The San Francisco 49ers are in a really complicated situation trying to reach the playoffs. Now, they might have positive news about Brock Purdy.

Before the start of the season, the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy were big favorites to win the Super Bowl and dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. However, thanks to a 5-5 record, they could be really close of elimination.

The reason to consider that scenario is the upcoming schedule. The 49ers have yet to face the Green Bay Packers, Bills, Bears, Rams, Dolphins, Lions and Cardinals. Undoubtedly, it looks like an uphill battle.

Furthermore, injuries have been a key factor for the 49ers. The list has included names like Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, George Kittle and Nick Bosa. Now, it’s Purdy.

Who got injured with the 49ers?

Brock Purdy and Nick Bosa have been officially ruled out for the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback is dealing with a right shoulder injury and the star defensive player has problems on his left hip and oblique.

Who will replace Brock Purdy with 49ers?

Brandon Allen will replace Brock Purdy as starting quarterback of the 49ers to face the Packers in a crucial NFC matchup. Nevertheless, the big question is the long term status for Purdy.

How severe is Brock Purdy’s injury?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Brock Purdy’s injury might not be of big concern and the quarterback could return very soon to help Kyle Shanahan in a final push toward the playoffs.

“49ers believe QB Brock Purdy should be able to return next Sunday at Buffalo despite his shoulder soreness. Then again, they also thought he would be able to start today at Green Bay before he couldn’t. Still, for the time being, there does not seem to be a high level of concern.”