NFL News: Kyle Shanahan and Fred Warner make painful admissions after 49ers’ crushing loss to Packers

Another loss for the San Francisco 49ers further complicates their season, but this was one of the worst games they’ve had all year. The postgame remarks from Kyle Shanahan and Fred Warner reflected the pain and disappointment after falling to the Green Bay Packers.

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a humiliating 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, dropping to a 5-6 record as their postseason hopes dim with six games left in the regular season. Playing without quarterback Brock Purdy and several other injured key players, the 49ers struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t hold back in his postgame assessment.

“I thought we had way too many missed tackles,” Shanahan admitted. “Just them being able to control that clock in the first half was one of the worst ones I’ve been a part of as far as a half. That’s how you get embarrassed like that.” The Packers’ offense dominated the time of possession, while turnovers and penalties from the 49ers sealed their fate in a one-sided matchup.

Shanahan highlighted several critical errors that compounded their struggles, including repeated penalties for having 12 men on the field. “They didn’t give us time to sub on that, and that’s why I was upset,” Shanahan explained. “But the next one was on us. They gave us time to sub, and we didn’t get one off. Obviously, we had 12 guys out there, and that’s unacceptable.”

Fred Warner, one of the team’s defensive leaders, echoed Shanahan’s frustrations, calling the loss one of the most embarrassing defeats of his career. “This is probably one of the worst ones I’ve been a part of,” Warner said. “You’ve got to take it on the chin, take it like a man, and move on. That’s about as bad as it can get.”

Warner and Kittle reflect on Rock-Bottom Moment

Fred Warner’s disappointment was palpable as he reflected on missed opportunities, particularly in the first half when the 49ers were still within striking distance. “It was still, what, 17-7 at the end of the first half? A 10-point game,” Warner said. “We still had everything in front of us. We just didn’t make the plays we needed to.”

George Kittle, another veteran leader, shared a mix of frustration and cautious optimism. “We’re not where we want to be by any means,” Kittle said. “Losing by — what did we lose by, 28? Losing by 28, you know, that’s horrible. We don’t want to do that by any means. But my optimism is not broken.”

Kittle expressed faith in the team’s ability to bounce back, pointing to the eventual return of injured players and the coaching staff’s leadership. “We still have a lot of very talented players. We will get some guys back, and I still have full trust in the coaching staff to put our guys in position to make plays.”

