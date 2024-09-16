NFL News: 49ers QB Brock Purdy sends curious message to Brian Flores after loss to Vikings

In one of the most anticipated matchups of NFL Week 2, the Minnesota Vikings emerged victorious at U.S. Bank Stadium against a spirited San Francisco 49ers team. With the defense playing a crucial role in the win, it was QB Brock Purdy who, after the game, sent a curious message to defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Brian Flores‘ defensive coordinator talent is well-known, and securing such a victory in Week 2 against a team as powerful offensively as Kyle Shanahan‘s squad is a double achievement.

After the game between the two franchises—likely to be a topic of discussion throughout the season—QB Brock Purdy approached the former Miami Dolphins head coach and offered his congratulations: “Your scheme is crazy,” said Purdy to Flores.

The Vikings limited the 49ers to just 2-for-10 on third downs and 1-for-3 on fourth downs. They also created two turnovers, had a chance for at least one more, and blocked a punt that effectively acted as a turnover. Additionally, they sacked Purdy a career-high six times

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a fourth down stop against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Brock Purdy has faced Brian Flores twice over the past two seasons, losing both matchups. Struggling to overcome Flores’ defensive schemes, Purdy is now 0-2 against the Vikings. However, he remains undefeated against the rest of the NFC.

Vikings main plan to stop 49ers

The game against San Francisco is one of those matchups where you start to get a glimpse of whether a team is poised for greatness or not. Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings excelled in this challenge and ended Week 2 with a strong 2-0 record.

After the game, amid the excitement of securing a significant victory, it was none other than safety Cam Bynum who revealed the game plan to stop Purdy and company in his statements to the press: “The gameplan was simple, believe it or not.

“We didn’t send a lot of pressure, we didn’t do a lot of stuff we normally do. It was really just a mindset. We know their resume. They have a big, physical team trying to run the ball and muscle their way through people. Our mindset was that we need to bring it to them.”, Bynum concluded.

Blake Cashman #51 of the Minnesota Vikings sacks quarterback Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

San Francisco and the quest for a comeback

A strong start for the Bay Area team, with a notable victory over the Jets, hinted at a serious title contender. However, yesterday’s loss to the Vikings dampened the excitement, and the Shanahan-led squad will quickly aim to get back on the winning track.

Ahead, they face a series of games that will ultimately determine whether San Francisco can once again position itself as one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl.

