Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: 49ers QB Brock Purdy sends curious message to Brian Flores after loss to Vikings

Following the Minnesota Vikings' significant victory over the San Francisco 49ers, defensive coordinator Brian Flores received a curious message from QB Brock Purdy.

Quarterback Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
© Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesQuarterback Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

By Matías Persuh

In one of the most anticipated matchups of NFL Week 2, the Minnesota Vikings emerged victorious at U.S. Bank Stadium against a spirited San Francisco 49ers team. With the defense playing a crucial role in the win, it was QB Brock Purdy who, after the game, sent a curious message to defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Brian Flores‘ defensive coordinator talent is well-known, and securing such a victory in Week 2 against a team as powerful offensively as Kyle Shanahan‘s squad is a double achievement.

After the game between the two franchises—likely to be a topic of discussion throughout the season—QB Brock Purdy approached the former Miami Dolphins head coach and offered his congratulations: “Your scheme is crazy,” said Purdy to Flores.

Advertisement

The Vikings limited the 49ers to just 2-for-10 on third downs and 1-for-3 on fourth downs. They also created two turnovers, had a chance for at least one more, and blocked a punt that effectively acted as a turnover. Additionally, they sacked Purdy a career-high six times

Brian Flores

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a fourth down stop against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Advertisement

Brock Purdy has faced Brian Flores twice over the past two seasons, losing both matchups. Struggling to overcome Flores’ defensive schemes, Purdy is now 0-2 against the Vikings. However, he remains undefeated against the rest of the NFC.

NFL News: QB Trevor Lawrence delivers harsh self-criticism following another Jaguars loss

see also

NFL News: QB Trevor Lawrence delivers harsh self-criticism following another Jaguars loss

Advertisement

Vikings main plan to stop 49ers

The game against San Francisco is one of those matchups where you start to get a glimpse of whether a team is poised for greatness or not. Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings excelled in this challenge and ended Week 2 with a strong 2-0 record.

After the game, amid the excitement of securing a significant victory, it was none other than safety Cam Bynum who revealed the game plan to stop Purdy and company in his statements to the press: “The gameplan was simple, believe it or not.

Advertisement

“We didn’t send a lot of pressure, we didn’t do a lot of stuff we normally do. It was really just a mindset. We know their resume. They have a big, physical team trying to run the ball and muscle their way through people. Our mindset was that we need to bring it to them.”, Bynum concluded.

Minnesota Viking San Francisco 49ers

Blake Cashman #51 of the Minnesota Vikings sacks quarterback Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Advertisement

San Francisco and the quest for a comeback

A strong start for the Bay Area team, with a notable victory over the Jets, hinted at a serious title contender. However, yesterday’s loss to the Vikings dampened the excitement, and the Shanahan-led squad will quickly aim to get back on the winning track.

Ahead, they face a series of games that will ultimately determine whether San Francisco can once again position itself as one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl.

Advertisement
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 3
  • vs New England Patriots, Week 4
  • vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 5
  • vs Seattle Seahawks, Week 6
  • vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 7
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Elite?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Elite?

Birmingham City vs Wrexham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 League One Matchday 6
Soccer

Birmingham City vs Wrexham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 League One Matchday 6

French outlet claims Neymar wrote to Real Madrid players to ‘warn’ them about Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

French outlet claims Neymar wrote to Real Madrid players to ‘warn’ them about Kylian Mbappe

NFL News: QB Trevor Lawrence delivers harsh self-criticism following another Jaguars loss
NFL

NFL News: QB Trevor Lawrence delivers harsh self-criticism following another Jaguars loss

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo