NFL News: QB Trevor Lawrence delivers harsh self-criticism following another Jaguars loss

After another loss by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the NFL, QB Trevor Lawrence was blunt about his team’s performance.

Week 2 seemed like the perfect chance for the Jacksonville Jaguars to bounce back after a tough loss in the final play of Week 1. However, things went awry for Doug Pederson’s squad once again, as they suffered another defeat, this time against the Browns. In light of this situation, it was none other than QB Trevor Lawrence who expressed his frustration.

The 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns caused noticeable frustration within the team, and it was none other than Lawrence who, after the defeat, addressed the press to express his discontent: “We suck right now, so I’m pretty shocked. We had a great offseason, great training camp, and we’ve got to figure it out.”

What was anticipated to be a crucial test for the Jaguars to elevate their performance did not materialize on Sunday afternoon, largely due to the poor showing by their QB. Lawrence completed just 14 passes out of 30 attempts for 220 yards and was sacked four times in the losing effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, the AFC South now sees the Jaguars tied with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans at 0-2, while the Houston Texans remain firmly in first place with a perfect record of 2-0.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Advertisement

Doug Pederson and his mid-game reflections

Just like Trevor Lawrence and the rest of his teammates, head coach Doug Pederson didn’t shy away from self-criticism after another Jaguars defeat, expressing frustration with the situation.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: 49ers, Kyle Shanahan still uncertain on Christian McCaffrey"s return date

While the game against the Browns was underway at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, coach Doug Pederson faced the media and shared his thoughts on the experience of the moment against Cleveland.

Advertisement

“Right now, we’ve just got to stop kind of the nonsense that we’re creating for ourselves,” Pederson told CBS at halftime, per ESPN.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson reacts during the second half at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaguars and the immediate goal of moving forward

After two consecutive losses to start the season, the immediate goal for Trevor Lawrence and company is to turn things around urgently. This need for change extends not only to the outcomes but also to their overall performance on the field.

That said, the Jaguars will face a series of tough matchups ahead that will ultimately determine whether they are contenders for significant achievements or if they will be left trailing behind the rest of the teams.

Advertisement

vs Buffalo Bills, Week 3

vs Houston Texans, Week 4

vs Indianapolis Colts, Week 5

vs Chicago Bears, Week 6

vs New England Patriots, Week 7