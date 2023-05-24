For the first time in 15 years, Aaron Rodgers will not be under center when the Green Bay Packers begin a new NFL season. With the four-time MVP gone, it’s time for Jordan Love to take the reins.

Needless to say, this is the biggest storyline around Lambeau Field heading into the 2023 season. While many are excited to see what the Utah State product can bring to the table, others are already missing A-Rod.

However, the optimism in the Packers’ locker room seems to be through the roof. Running back Aaron Jones, for instance, claims that those who believe this team is entering rebuild mode are completely wrong.

Aaron Jones likes Packers’ chances despite Aaron Rodgers’ exit

“We’ve got everything we need here. If you think we’re in a rebuild, you’ve got the wrong team, the wrong place,” Jones said Tuesday, as quoted by PackersWire.

“We know it’s going to take all 11 and we’ll have to depend on each other in all phases, but we’re hungry, we’re ready to prove a lot of people wrong. We know what people are saying. Everybody has an opinion and most of them stink.”

The Packers didn’t even make the playoffs last year, which is why many wonder whether Love can get them back on their feet so quickly. Week 1 is still a few months away from us, so the best Packers fans can do is trust in Jones’ optimism.