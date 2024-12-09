NFL News: Former Chiefs wide receiver wants another chance with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have established a winning culture on the Kansas City Chiefs, making Arrowhead an extremely attractive destination for any player in the National Football League.

On Sunday, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title for the ninth straight year, improving to 12-1 in the 2024 NFL season. After winning the last two Super Bowls, Kansas City looks on pace to succeed for a third consecutive campaign.

Therefore, it makes sense to see free agents interested in joining the defending champs. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown did it in the offseason, Kareem Hunt returned to Arrowhead midway through the season, and D.J. Humphries followed suit just a couple of weeks ago.

Now, another player on the open market wants to join Reid and Mahomes‘ squad. On Sunday, wide receiver Daurice Fountain let the Chiefs know he wants a second chance in Kansas City with a clear message on social media.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain (82) laughs before an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

“Somebody tell (general manager Brett) Veach to text me,” Fountain wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) as he watched the Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers on ‘Sunday Night Football.’

Fountain’s time in the NFL includes a stint with Mahomes, Reid’s Chiefs

Fountain, who will turn 29 on December 22, played with Reid and Mahomes in 2021 and 2022 after spending his first two seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him with the 159th pick in the fifth round of the 2018 Draft.

After his stint in Kansas City, Fountain spent a few months with the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. His last stop was Detroit, but the Lions released him after training camp in August 2024.

Will Mahomes, Reid welcome another WR amid injuries?

While Fountain would hardly look like an improvement to the Chiefs’ current WR corps, adding a familiar face to a room struck by injuries this season wouldn’t be a bad move.

Kansas City currently has four wideouts on the sidelines, with Brown, Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore, and Mecole Hardman on Injured Reserve. Reid has shown his preference for players who are familiar with the system, so Veach may want to consider Fountain’s request.

The player, who clearly wants to suit up for the Chiefs again, also took a moment to heap the ultimate praise on Mahomes. “Pat’s the greatest…,” Fountain wrote on X. We’ll have to wait and see whether his wish of reuniting with the star quarterback becomes true.