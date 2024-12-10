NFL News: Chiefs confirm another reunion to help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes repeat Super Bowl title

The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their ninth consecutive AFC West title, but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes still have a bigger goal in sight in the 2024 NFL season. This year, the Chiefs want to become the first team in football history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

While the Chiefs’ 12-1 record suggests things are just fine, the front office knows that this team can still improve. And what better than bringing back a player who knows the system to take Reid and Mahomes to the next level?

On Monday, the Chiefs confirmed that they’ve signed cornerback Steven Nelson to the practice squad. The 31-year-old is coming out of retirement to have a second stint in Kansas City, where he spent the first four years of his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Nelson played under Reid until 2018, leaving for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. After spending the 2021 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, Nelson suited up for the Houston Texans in 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) before an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Advertisement

Nelson announced that he was retiring from football during the summer, but left the door open on a return to the gridiron if the right opportunity presented itself. That opportunity came in the form of a reunion with Reid and Mahomes, who have already seen the return of many familiar faces in the 2024 NFL season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid comments on veteran who reunites with Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs

Other players who reunited with Mahomes, Reid on the Chiefs in 2024

2024 has been a year of reunions for the Chiefs. In the offseason, the team boosted its wide receiver room by bringing back veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who returned to Kansas City after leaving for the New England Patriots in 2023.

With the 2024 NFL season underway, Reid and Mahomes pushed for Kareem Hunt’s return. The 29-year-old, who spent five years with the Cleveland Browns after being released by the Chiefs in 2018, came in to replace an injured Isiah Pacheco at running back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Injuries to kickers Harrison Butker and Spencer Shrader also led to a reunion with Matthew Wright, who had two separate stints with Kansas City in 2022. Now, Reid and Mahomes welcome back another familiar name. Only that this time it’s to boost the defense.

see also Andy Reid has special message with important reminder for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after AFC West title

Chiefs boost CB room

With L’Jarius Sneed leaving for the Tennessee Titans after Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs knew their cornerback group lost a key contributor. And just when Jaylen Watson was stepping up, an injury stopped his progress.

Advertisement

With No. 2 cornerback Joshua Williams also getting hurt against the Los Angeles Chargers on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ bringing back Nelson made sense. The veteran CB will start on the practice squad, but it should be a matter of time before Reid promotes him to the 53-man roster.