NFL News: Chiefs' Andy Reid could change a teammate of Patrick Mahomes for the game vs Chargers

Andy Reid is thinking about how to get the best possible performance out of his Kansas City Chiefs, who are on pace to reach a third consecutive Super Bowl, led by star Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, in the Week 14 matchup of the 2024 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers, there could be changes to the team.

During the Chiefs‘ 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, Reid had already made one change at cornerback. On that occasion, Nazeeh Johnson was replaced by Joshua Williams, who joined the team in the 2022 draft. The move turned out to be a positive one, as Williams ended up playing in 49 defensive snaps.

Johnson’s performance against the Raiders was not very fruitful, as he participated in 12 defensive plays. The contrast in performance between the two players raised doubts in the Chiefs’ strategy, so now Reid plans to change to face the Chargers.

The change the Chiefs could make to face the Chargers

The news heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers is that Williams could have his place in the lineup coming in to replace Johnson, an important player for Mahomes‘ Chiefs. The idea was confirmed by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in remarks to reporters during the week of practice.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

“Both guys will probably play. We’re going to need everybody down the stretch. It’s December football. We need everybody to be healthy and stay healthy. We’re going to need all those guys to win. I just visited with Nazeeh again today and told him to continue to prepare like he does every week,” Spagnuolo said of the possible change for the Mahomes’ Chiefs.

Reid also has doubts about starting left tackle for Kansas City Chiefs

At this point in the season, Mahomes is a non-moveable player for the Chiefs, but questions continue to arise at other positions as the playoffs approach. The other big question Andy Reid will have to answer is who will be his team’s starting left tackle.

The Chiefs recently signed DJ Humphries to cover the area where Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris and Joe Thuney have played. Reid discusses using Humphries to make his debut this Sunday against the Chargers. There is no definite answer at this time.

“I’m just going to evaluate. I’m going to stick with what I told them before. Humphries took some reps, but we’ll look at it and go from seeing how he’s doing. We’ve rotated guys in there, so we’ll see,” Reid replied about the doubts at the left tackle position.