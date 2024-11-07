With a multimillion-dollar net worth, Patrick Mahomes has turned his ability to throw the ball into a money-making machine both inside and outside the NFL. Check out everything about the fortune of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes is not just a name that resonates in the world of American football—he is a phenomenon who has led the Kansas City Chiefs to glory and transformed his life off the field into a success story.

Over time, with his titles and achievements, he has solidified his place as not only a star on the field but also one of the most financially successful athletes of his generation, amassing a net worth few have achieved in the NFL.

But how does one reach a fortune of this magnitude? It’s not just about touchdowns and trophies; the quarterback has skillfully played his cards off the field, securing endorsement deals with giants…

What is Patrick Mahomes’ net worth?

Patrick Mahomes, the popular quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is considered one of the wealthiest players on the team. As of October 2024, he boasts an impressive net worth of $90 million, according to Marca.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs points to the sidelines in celebration after throwing a touchdown during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game in 2019. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Thanks to his talent, charisma and playing style, he is one of the highest-paid athletes worldwide, benefiting from lucrative NFL contracts and sponsorship deals. His friend, Travis Kelce, also appears on the same list.

One of his most notable contracts came in 2020, when he signed a 10-year extension with the Chiefs valued up to $503 million, making it the largest in sports history at the time, as reported by Sportskeeda.

In addition to his salary, which ranges between $40 million and $52 million annually, Mahomes earns an additional $7 million from endorsements with brands like Oakley, Adidas and State Farm​.

He has proven to be a smart investor by diversifying his sources of income beyond football. He is a co-owner of several sports teams, including the Kansas City Royals (MLB) and Sporting Kansas City (MLS).

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 14, 2018. (Source: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Additionally, he holds stakes in the fast-food chain Whataburger and the Kansas City Current, a women’s soccer team. If everything continues to go well, he could soon become a billionaire, as reported by Marca.

Patrick Mahomes’ earnings from the Chiefs through years

2017 – $10.6 million

2018 – $1.2 million

2019 – $2 million

2020 – $10.9 million

2021 – $22.8 million

2022 – $29.5 million

2023 – $59.4 million

2024 – $44.5 million

2025 – $50 million

2026 – $56.8 million

2027 – $52.9 million

2028 – $27.2 million

2029 – $35 million

2030 – $45.5 million

2031 – $48.4 million

Patrick Mahomes’ real estate investments

In addition to investing in Whoop, a fitness technology company known for its performance tracking devices, Patrick Mahomes has a solid real estate portfolio, including a luxury home in Kansas City.

This property was valued at $1.9 million. However, he and his wife Brittany Mahomes ended up selling it in 2019 for less than $3 million. In early 2020, he paid $3.4 million for a house in Dallas, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A year later, he bought an undeveloped plot of land for $400,000 in the exclusive private community of Loch Lloyd in Kansas City. During 2023, he finally completed the construction of his dream home.

His current residence is a massive mansion, featuring a giant pool, a private pond, a par-three golf hole, and half of a soccer field with his personal logo and name printed in the end zone.