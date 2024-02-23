The 2024 NFL season won’t start until September, but teams are already preparing for it. The Chicago Bears, for instance, are landing a former Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Friday, the team announced the hiring of Ryan Griffin as an offensive assistant. The 34-year-old will be working with the Bucs’ group of quarterbacks and wide receivers throughout the year, aiming to help the players with his nine-year experience in the league.

Griffin entered the NFL in 2013, joining the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted. He joined the Buccaneers two years later and went on to spend eight seasons in Tampa Bay, being part of the roster that won the championship in 2021.

He never got much playing time with the team, completing just 2 out of 4 passes for 18 yards in one appearance. But Griffin did spend enough time watching Brady on practice, so he may have learned a thing or two from the legendary QB on his way to coaching.

Bears have coaching staff ready for 2024

Matt Eberflus also made other changes to his coaching staff ahead of his third season at the helm of the Bears. Shane Waldron will take over the offensive duties, while Eric Washington will serve as defensive coordinator.

Eberflus had to handle the defense for much of the campaign last year as Alan Williams stepped away after Week 2. Chicago rallied to finish 7-10 after a 0-4 start to the year, but it was still not enough to avoid a bottom-place finish in the NFC North.

With the coaching staff set, the Bears now can set their sights on the roster. One of the biggest questions revolves around Justin Fields‘ future at quarterback, as the team holds the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll have to wait and see how this situation unfolds.