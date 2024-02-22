The Super Bowl might be over, but the NFL offseason just got started. All teams are working around the clock to make sure to get better for the future, especially the Chicago Bears.

For the second year in a row, the Bears will have the first-overall pick in the draft. This time, however, they’re expected to keep it and use it to land USC star QB Caleb Williams.

Needless to say, that makes Justin Fields the odd man out, and he’s now firmly expected to get traded, up to the point where he even unfollowed the team on social media.

Falcons Could Land Justin Fields

Now, oddsmakers seem to believe that he’s heading back home to the Atlanta Falcons, as they’ve become the favorite to trade for the Georgia native over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Notably, he seems to be quite happy about that possibility:

“Atlanta would be tough. The only con of going back home is just people hitting my phone crazy, wanting tickets to the game,” Fields said. “I think they got a lot of playmakers on the team.”

Fields raved about the plethora of young offensive talent in Georgia, and he knows he could be a seamless fit next to the guys they’ve taken in the first round in the past three drafts:

“Of course, Bijan [Robinson]. They got my boy Kyle [Pitts] there. Of course, Drake [London]. They probably need one more receiver, but they definitely got some guys over there. And their defense was good this year, too,” Fields continued.

The Falcons will obviously face some steep competition for Fields’ services, but they also have more than enough assets to get a deal done without putting their future at risk. Hopefully, coming back home will be just what he needs to finally take a leap and prove the doubters wrong.