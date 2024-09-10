NFL News: Bears HC shows strong support for QB Caleb Williams following tough debut against Titans

The Chicago Bears‘ season opener got off to the best possible start with a win over the always-tough Tennessee Titans. However, rookie QB Caleb Williams faced some challenges in his debut. In light of this, none other than Head Coach Matt Eberflus took a moment to offer words of encouragement to the rookie.

The 24-17 victory over Brian Callahan’s squad provides a boost of confidence for the Bears as they kick off the season. With their sights set on claiming the NFC North, Chicago started off on the right foot and aims to go as far as possible this year in the league.

Caleb Williams’ debut as a starter in Week 1 may not have showcased the level of play he demonstrated in college. Regarding this situation, Head Coach Matt Eberflus shared his thoughts on The Rich Eisen Show: “I thought his flow and his operation was good. I thought his disposition and body language, all the way through it.

“So he didn’t have the day that he wanted but all those things were good. The communications was good on the field, on the sideline, during half time. Making adjustments and I thought he did some really good things in the 4 minute drive at the end, made some really completions during the game. Again, I know he wants to play better and he’s going to do that this week, but it’s a learning process for these young quarterbacks.”, Eberflus finally stated.

Matt Eberflus, head coach of the Chicago Bears, watches first quarter action during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Caleb Williams threw for just 93 yards on 14 passes, averaging 3.2 yards per attempt. In fact, his average yardage was lower than the 3.8 yards per rush gained by his team. However, a silver lining was that he didn’t turn the ball over, though he did fumble once—fortunately, the Bears managed to recover it.

Caleb Williams reflects on his Week 1 debut

Caleb Williams’ NFL debut left mixed feelings: a solid win against the Titans but a somewhat lackluster performance. On this, the former USC standout spoke with Chris Emma of Audacy, sharing his reflections: “It’s great to get this first win. We’re all excited,

“We went to the locker room and celebrated. I sat down, enjoyed the moment, just watching our guys celebrate and understanding that I need to do better and I will be better.”, Williams finally concluded.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Titans 24-17.

Potential injury concern for Week 2

Week 2 for the Bears brings a tough matchup against the Houston Texans, scheduled for Sunday, September 15. Both teams secured victories in their season openers and will be looking to continue their winning ways.

Unfortunately for Caleb Williams, he is likely to be without the services of Rome Odunze, who is reportedly seeking a second opinion on what is believed to be a Grade 1 knee sprain.

Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio.