NFL NEWS: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb makes major statement on Ja'Marr Chase's contractual situation with Bengals

After becoming one of the highest-paid WRs in the league, Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb sends a strong message to Ja'Marr Chase regarding his situation with the Bengals.

The NFL has completed its first week of competition, but there are still some league stars who have not resolved their contractual situations with their teams, leaving their futures uncertain. One such player is Ja’Marr Chase, the star WR for the Cincinnati Bengals, who has yet to finalize a contract restructuring. In light of this situation, it was none other than the Dallas Cowboys‘ star CeeDee Lamb, who addressed the issue.

This offseason brought a multitude of stories about players making headlines due to contract negotiations with their teams. One of the most notable cases involves Ja’Marr Chase, one of the key players on the Cincinnati Bengals‘ roster. Although he played in the loss to the New England Patriots, he missed a portion of training camp due to unresolved contract issues.

Regarding Chase’s situation in Cincinnati, it was none other than Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb who weighed in on his colleague’s predicament, drawing comparisons to his own experience. Lamb had ongoing negotiations with Jerry Jones about his renewal with the Cowboys, ultimately agreeing to a deal that made him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with journalist Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams, Lamb stated: “Keep working, keep grinding bro… you’re gonna get what you’re worth,” clearly referencing Chase’s talent and his true value to the league.

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

Chase missed a significant portion of training camp due to unresolved contract issues. However, after several discussions, the WR decided to join Zac Taylor’s team to avoid missing more training days, despite not having reached an agreement.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: 49ers legend strongly defends Brandon Aiyuk after poor performance vs Jets

Advertisement

CeeDee Lamb’s contract restructuring

As ESPN reported, the Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb have finalized a historic four-year, $136 million contract, positioning him as the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The deal features a $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a wide receiver.

This agreement came after several weeks of negotiations between Lamb and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was reluctant to compromise on various issues. However, the deal was finalized just as the season was about to begin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Highest paid receivers in the NFL on a per-year basis

According to journalist Adam Schefter, here are the highest-paid receivers in the league:

Justin Jefferson: $35M

CeeDee Lamb: $34M

AJ Brown: $32M

Amon-Ra St. Brown: $30.02M

Tyreek Hill: $30M

Jaylen Waddle: $28.25M

Davante Adams: $28M