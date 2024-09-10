Trending topics:
NFL

NFL NEWS: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb makes major statement on Ja'Marr Chase's contractual situation with Bengals

After becoming one of the highest-paid WRs in the league, Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb sends a strong message to Ja'Marr Chase regarding his situation with the Bengals.

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline in the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesCeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline in the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Matías Persuh

The NFL has completed its first week of competition, but there are still some league stars who have not resolved their contractual situations with their teams, leaving their futures uncertain. One such player is Ja’Marr Chase, the star WR for the Cincinnati Bengals, who has yet to finalize a contract restructuring. In light of this situation, it was none other than the Dallas Cowboys‘ star CeeDee Lamb, who addressed the issue.

This offseason brought a multitude of stories about players making headlines due to contract negotiations with their teams. One of the most notable cases involves Ja’Marr Chase, one of the key players on the Cincinnati Bengals‘ roster. Although he played in the loss to the New England Patriots, he missed a portion of training camp due to unresolved contract issues.

Regarding Chase’s situation in Cincinnati, it was none other than Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb who weighed in on his colleague’s predicament, drawing comparisons to his own experience. Lamb had ongoing negotiations with Jerry Jones about his renewal with the Cowboys, ultimately agreeing to a deal that made him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Advertisement

In an interview with journalist Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams, Lamb stated: “Keep working, keep grinding bro… you’re gonna get what you’re worth,” clearly referencing Chase’s talent and his true value to the league.

Ja&#039;Marr Chase Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

Chase missed a significant portion of training camp due to unresolved contract issues. However, after several discussions, the WR decided to join Zac Taylor’s team to avoid missing more training days, despite not having reached an agreement.

NFL News: 49ers legend strongly defends Brandon Aiyuk after poor performance vs Jets

see also

NFL News: 49ers legend strongly defends Brandon Aiyuk after poor performance vs Jets

Advertisement

CeeDee Lamb’s contract restructuring

As ESPN reported, the Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb have finalized a historic four-year, $136 million contract, positioning him as the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The deal features a $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a wide receiver.

This agreement came after several weeks of negotiations between Lamb and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was reluctant to compromise on various issues. However, the deal was finalized just as the season was about to begin.

Advertisement
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Highest paid receivers in the NFL on a per-year basis

According to journalist Adam Schefter, here are the highest-paid receivers in the league:

  • Justin Jefferson: $35M
  • CeeDee Lamb: $34M
  • AJ Brown: $32M
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: $30.02M
  • Tyreek Hill: $30M
  • Jaylen Waddle: $28.25M
  • Davante Adams: $28M
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes something clear about his contract situation
NFL

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes something clear about his contract situation

Colombia vs Argentina LIVE: Kick-off time and how to watch Matchday 8 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Colombia vs Argentina LIVE: Kick-off time and how to watch Matchday 8 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

NFL News: 49ers legend strongly defends Brandon Aiyuk after poor performance vs Jets
NFL

NFL News: 49ers legend strongly defends Brandon Aiyuk after poor performance vs Jets

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo