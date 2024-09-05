NFL News: Bears' Keenan Allen states clear difference between Caleb Williams and Justin Herbert

Keenan Allen‘s trade to the Chicago Bears was one of the biggest moves ahead of the 2024 NFL season. And as the Bears ride into the new campaign with generational rookie talent Caleb Williams, Allen stated the main difference he sees on Caleb as opposed to Justin Herbert‘s first season during his time with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen arrives in Chicago into a WR room that could shape up to be the league’s best receiving core. Along with DJ Moore and rookie Rome Odunze, the Bears have set an exciting group to assist Caleb Williams first professional year. Williams embarks on his NFL journey as the first overall pick and the clear-cut top prospect in his class. Meanwhile, Herbert had been drafted 6th overall (not too shabby, though) and was the 3rd QB taken, with many skeptic about his selection.

Despite being drafted just five picks apart, Keenan Allen believes the difference between both young QBs mentality heading into their rookie years is immeasurable.

“The confidence. When we first had Herbert, he wasn’t really a starter going into Week 1, so that’s a difference,” Allen stated, via NBC Sports Chicago. “He [Williams] has always been the guy, so he’s always had the expectation of playing at that level that we play at. He’s ready for it. He’s up for the task. His confidence is good.”

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Allen’s statements are not intended as jabs to Herbert, indeed the Oregon product had an OROY season in 2020. Allen is just stating the intangibles to what goes in team’s practice and how Williams has played with a veteran-like confidence since landing at Chicago.

Bears look primed to succeed

The sun seems to be out in ‘Windy City’, gone seem the painful days. Chicago may have finally found their ‘guy’ at the most important position in the NFL. After years of failure at developing young QBs, Caleb Williams may have the potion to make everybody forget. The confidence is definitely visible on himself, but also can be seen from his coaches and teammates.

“I wouldn’t rather be with another guy right now than Caleb,” Allen noted. “He’s gotten better ever since we started. The confidence is through the roof.”

Chicago has entered the conversation. The NFC North title does not seem as far-fetched with Caleb as it did in previous years when no QB1 was truly seen as a QB1 in the Bears organization. The team’s trust on their rookie signal-caller translates to Williams’ naming as team captain.

The ‘Caleb Williams’ show premiere

Soldier Field will be the venue for Caleb Williams’ NFL debut on Saturday’s noon when the Chicago Bears take on the Tennesseee Titans. Will Levis has been named the team’s starter and will look to cement his place as QB1, or else the Titans may favour their sights on the 2025 NFL Draft class.

The Bears are ready to show the league they are for real. With an explossive offense that just added great weapons to join Cole Kmet and Moore’s presence.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bears have an established group. Their defense features one of the best DBs in the league Jaylon Johnson, great safeties in Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, and new additions, Montez Sweat and Terrell Edmunds.

Matt Eberflus will head into the 2024 season with high stakes, which only indicate the team is heading in the right direction. The leash won’t be too long for Eberflus whose roster is one many coaches in the NFL could only dream of.