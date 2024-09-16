NFL News: Bengals teammate makes something clear to Joe Burrow, rest of the league

Cincinnati Bengals star player has strong message for Joe Burrow and the rest of the league after the team's 0-2 start.

The Cincinnati Bengals has gotten off on the wrong foot. Just two games into the NFL season the Bengals sit at the bottom of their division and many questions arise around the locker room. Joe Burrow looked crestfallen as the team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, one teammate made a clear statement on the team and issued a warning to the rest of the league.

The Bengals played a good game at Arrowhead, however when coming up against the reigning two-time champs a good game is not gonna cut it. An all-around perfect effort is needed and some minute details drove them away from victory. Cincinnati fell to an 0-2 record and their chances at a stacked AFC North division got slimmer.

The loss in opening weekend against the New England Patriots was a costly one, a defeat which implications will only get bigger as the season advances. The Bengals were thought to be one of the main powerhouses in the NFL, yet there poor start to the season may cost them greatly late in the year. However, the sky is not yet falling on the Bengals. Defensive end Sam Hubbard remains confident and with high-spirits.

“Never moral victories, but I think we can beat anybody. We proved that today,” Hubbard said, via Bengals.com. “Fifteen games left. There’s no reason to panic. We take what we did today and build off it.”

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warmup before the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

If any team should remain optimistic during this rough start it should be the Cincinnati Bengals. They have lost their first two games of the NFL season for three straight years. In 2022 they reached the Super Bowl despite their winless first two weeks of the season. So if anything, this bad streak could mean the team is already on rhythm.

Burrow looking downhearted after loss

Joe Burrow has been characterized for his charm and spark since entering the league. He has received all sort of nicknames for his attitude and his almost nonchalant approach to football. Joe seemed to be replaced by a ‘slim-shady’ cosplayer when talking to the media after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the final second of the match.

The emotions of a demanding game were too much to handle. They clearly took a toll on Burrow who seemed hopeless during postgame. Burrow had a fumble returned for six points which gave the Chiefs a 23-22 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Bengals retook the advantage later on, but as they lost by one point Burrow could not help feel responsible for such a critical mistake in a tight game.

“It was as frustrating as I’ve had,” Burrow commented on the loss. “Obviously gotta hold on to the ball. That one was disappointing. Gifted them six points, so that was frustrating.”

The score is always close and constantly shifting whenever the Bengals and Chiefs meet. The rivalry between these two sides is unlike any other in the NFL, nowadays. Losing such a tight matchup that could’ve easily gone either way is disappointing. However, the Bengals need to build from it and carry the positives into next week.

Cincinnati will be back in action on Monday Night Football on September 23rd as they will host the Washington Commanders. Washington is coming off their first win in the Jayden Daniels era and will look to make a statement when visiting Paycor Stadium.