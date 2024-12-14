NFL News: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shares bold opinions on Chargers' Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh

Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season saw an exciting but close victory of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Los Angeles Chargers, in a game where Justin Herbert excelled to make things difficult for the team of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who a few days later sent a comment to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

All-Pro Travis Kelce was surprised by Chargers quarterback Herbert, but also analyzed Los Angeles’ mettle in a tight game against the Chiefs, a team that is a strong and unquestioned candidate to win another Super Bowl.

Many hours after Sunday night’s game, Kelce continued to think about Harbaugh’s Chargers, to the point where he sent them a clear message on the New Heights podcast, which he regularly participates in with his brother, Jason.

Kelce’s thoughts on Herbert and Harbaugh’s Chargers

“I think the Chargers are a very good football team. Jim Harbaugh has those guys playing their hardest, with a lot of heart. They play really good football, and they played us really hard the two times we’ve beaten them,” Kelce said of the team in its first season under the former San Francisco 49ers head coach.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh watches on as quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 8, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

In addition, Kelce sent a clear message to the Chargers quarterback. “You can’t tell me that Justin Herbert is not one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League,” Kelce sentenced. No doubt his expressions correspond to his experience, which makes him know how to recognize unforgettable games and players who can become great stars.

Herbert’s performance against the Chiefs

Justin Herbert had an outstanding game in the Week 14 loss to the Chiefs. The Chargers quarterback finished the game 21-of-30 passing for 213 yards and a touchdown. In his fifth season in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old has only been intercepted once this season.

Herbert’s injury not a problem for Chargers

In the game against the Chiefs, Herbert re-injured his ankle, just as he did in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. Although he did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, the Chargers quarterback does not have a serious injury and will be able to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

