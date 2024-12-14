The NFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, with every win holding significant importance as the season unfolds. Sean McVay and his squad secured a valuable victory over the San Francisco 49ers and continue to make strong strides in their pursuit of the top spot currently held by the Seahawks.

After securing their eighth victory of the season, Rams HC Sean McVay spoke with the media and expressed his excitement about the level of play shown on the field: “What a job by our group … I think what is really cool is this team has found a bunch of different ways to be able to win football games,” said McVay after the win.

“Coming off a 44-42 game the other day and then you win 12-6. Our group did what they needed to do to be able to get it done. And the defense just felt like they were coming up with you know, stop after stop. What a pick by Darious Williams. What a great job by Kobe Turner getting a couple of sacks. Really proud of Joshua Karty to be able to go 4 for 4. We needed every single one of those … There will be great things we can learn from, but we will take the win. I am really proud of this football team,” he also added.

Additionally, the coach praised the way his players manage to overcome adversity, not only during the game itself, but also after significant losses that could have been a tough blow to the team.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers on December 12, 2024 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

“They are resilient. They always have the ability to respond. This is a young group that has demonstrated the ability to do that. I think that has served this team well. And I also think it serves us well that there are different ways we can win a football game. Now we have to put it all together. But to be able to do, that is a real strength. That is something we are going to take as a positive … We are going to get ourselves recharged and refreshed and try to have a great week and see if we can put a complete game together.“

McVay praised the exceptional performance of Kobie Turner

While the Rams‘ roster talent is well-distributed across various positions, it’s often the least expected players who make the difference. Such is the case with veteran captain Kobie Turner, who was praised by his coach McVay after the game.

“I think what he has done is so consistent and he is a finisher. I think you look at both of his sacks that he had yesterday, one of the things that I thought stood out about him, especially as a rookie, was when he got in close proximity he was a finisher. He was able to close space, take great exit angles, and be able to wrap and finish plays. Both of his sacks were reflective of that,” McVay started.

“He’s just gotten better and better. I think he’s really doing a great job of pouring into his teammates. I thought that was our most complete defensive game as a whole in terms of rush and coverage working together. Kobie has been an instrumental leader for our group. He’s been so steady and so consistent. That’s a pretty cool little stat right there. He’s awesome and he’s only going to get better just by being himself,” he finally concluded.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) before a game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on November 17, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Rams’ final stretch

Both the Rams and Seahawks have eight wins each; however, Seattle currently holds the top spot in the NFC West due to having one fewer loss than Matthew Stafford‘s team.

With the main goal of securing the top spot in their division, the Rams face three tough matchups ahead, each of which will be crucial for their playoff push.

