NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends very special message to Bill Belichick about coaching job at UNC

Mike Tomlin reacted to Bill Belichick's new challenge in college football. A great episode between two of the best coaches in recent NFL history.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin and Bill Belichick were part of a historic rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots. Throughout the years, a lot of blockbuster matchups took place in big stages like the AFC Championship Game.

It was a golden quarterback era full of back and forth duels of Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger playing at the same time in the conference with another legend like Peyton Manning.

Now, the paths of Tomlin and Belichick have drastically diverged. While the Steelers are looking to win the Super Bowl, Bill is ready to embark on a new adventure in college football.

What’s next for Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick has officially been announced as head coach of the University of North Carolina in college football. That’s why Mike Tomlin had a very special message for him during an interview with The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think it is awesome. I had a couple of sons that played college football and I would have sent them down there to play for him in a hurry. You know they’re going to be instructed. Their football intellect is going to be developed. The skills relative to the positions that they play. Man, I think he is going to be great for that place and great for college football.”

