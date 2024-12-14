NCAAB News: Dan Patrick explains why AJ Dybantsa chose BYU

It’s not usual to see BYU beat some of the highest-ranked programs in college basketball for a recruit. That’s why, even though he’s playing in Utah, it was still surprising to see them win the race for AJ Dybantsa.

Dybantsa has been projected as the top player in his class for years now. He’s drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant, and some argue he could be a top-five pick in today’s draft.

He still has to stay in college for at least one season. That’s why he chose to play for Kevin Young, a former NBA assistant coach with an NBA-level coaching and training staff.

Dybantsa raves about BYU’s staff

“My ultimate goal is to get to the NBA. I went on my visit and the head coach all the way down to the analytics guy and analytics guy all the way down to the dietician is NBA staff. Even the strength coach. If it’s all NBA and I’m trying to get to the NBA, I think it’s going to be the best development program for me,” Dybantsa acknowledged.

FINAL USA v Italy FIBA U17, U 17 Basketball World Cup 2024 AJ Dybantsa (7) United States beat Italy 129-88 for the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2024 title and the country s seventh straight undefeated run to the trophy. The Americans have been breaking records all tournament. Turkey Copyright:

Dan Patrick says Danny Ainge got AJ Dybantsa to BYU

Then again, Dan Patrick isn’t so naive. As much as he believes the NBA stuff is real, he also thinks BYU alumn and Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge had a lot to do with that:

“Saw that news yesterday, and I go, wait, wait, wait, wait, hold on. This is the number one recruit for next season; he’s going to BYU. And I go, I’ll be damned. Danny Ainge got them to spend some money,” Patrick said in his show. “I’ll go there and play for this guy who developed Kevin Durant, but I’d also like $7 million,” the pundit added.

This is the era we’re living in now. The players getting paid for their efforts was long overdue, and if BYU had an edge to get the player they coveted, they might as well use it.