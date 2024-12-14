Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs recover star player to make Super Bowl push

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs get back a crucial player to become Super Bowl favorites. Massive boost for their championship hopes.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have been severely criticized by many analysts as they keep finding ways to win in an amazing streak. 15 consecutive victories in one-score games.

However, the noise doesn’t matter for Patrick Mahomes and his teammates. In the end, the main and only goal is to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy. They are on the right track to do it.

Furthermore, the Chiefs are getting healthy at the ideal time to fight for the Super Bowl. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown could make his debut very soon and, one of the greatest players in franchise history is officially back.

Will Harrison Butker return?

The Chiefs have activated Harrison Butker from injured reserve and the kicker is expected to play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. A massive boost for Andy Reid and the special teams.

As a direct consequence of Butker’s return, Matthew Wright has been waived. Although Wright knew this was a temporal job, the timing is bittersweet as he was just named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after converting four field goals in the win over the Chargers.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes puts the rest of the league on alert about Chiefs&#039; chances to win Super Bowl

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

