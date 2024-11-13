Bill Belichick talked about Andy Reid and the Super Bowl chances for the Chiefs mentioning a dangerous rival in their path to another championship.

Bill Belichick won the Super Bowl six times alongside Tom Brady and built one of the greatest dynasties in history. Now, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs might be on their path to surpass those Patriots.

The Chiefs are still undefeated with a 9-0 record, but, the big question is if they’ll keep surviving in close games. Seven of those nine victories have been by a touchdown or less.

However, the key factor is undoubtedly Patrick Mahomes. That’s why, when Belichick was asked about a projection of favorites in the NFL, the legend couldn’t leave out the defending champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are the Kansas City Chiefs undefeated?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only undefeated team in the NFL with a 9-0 record. Although they’re struggling in many games to get the win, Bill Belichick warned the entire NFL about the recipe they’ll use to make another Super Bowl run. It happened during a special appearance in The Pat McAfee Show.

Advertisement

“It’s a great job just finding a way to win. Whether it’s defensively for the Chiefs making a stop like they did against Atlanta or driving to win the game like they did against Tampa or blocking a field goal. It’s just finding a way to win. Denver made a mistake and I think that’s one of the things that you learn as a team. You just can’t have anything go wrong against teams like that which are really good. One little thing, they’ll take advantage of it.”

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid's net worth: How much money does the Kansas City Chiefs head coach have?

Who can beat the Chiefs?

Last week, Bill Belichick said the Baltimore Ravens could have a real chance to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the former head coach added another team.

Advertisement

“Same thing with the Lions. Special teams a couple of weeks ago against Tennessee. They’ve been good on offense and good on defense. So, it’s having a balanced team. Being able to step up and do what you need to do at the right time.”