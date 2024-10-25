Amari Cooper has joined the Buffalo Bills for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season, and he’s already sent a strong message to Josh Allen about his role in the team's offense.

The Buffalo Bills have a new wide receiver. Amari Cooper joined the AFC East club recently for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season, and the talented wideout has already sent Josh Allen a strong message about his role with the team.

After experimenting with various wide receivers, the Bills decided to acquire a top-tier wideout for Josh Allen. The quarterback suffered the loss of Stefon Diggs, but now a strong new partnership is on the horizon for Buffalo.

Amari Cooper left the Cleveland Browns after a rocky tenure with the AFC North club. Now, he’ll be receiving passes from one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Bills are eager to see how this duo will perform.

Amari Cooper opens up about his role with the Buffalo Bills

When the Bills parted ways with Stefon Diggs, fans wondered who would fill his spot. The club didn’t add a top-tier wideout immediately, leaving Josh Allen with a modest group of receivers.

Josh Allen is a remarkable quarterback, which is why the Bills have managed success even without an elite wide receiver. However, the club didn’t want Allen to be left without support, so they traded with the Browns for Amari Cooper.

After his arrival, Allen praised the Bills’ other receivers, but it’s clear that Cooper will be the quarterback’s primary target. The former first-round pick is prepared for the challenge.

“Yeah, of course,” Cooper said on the idea of having a bigger role in Josh Allen’s offense. “I think that’s why they traded for me. Definitely ready for an increased role, definitely ready for more opportunities and I’m ready to pounce on it.”

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Amari Cooper #18 and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills embrace prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Cooper now leads the Bills’ receiving corps. Behind the former Cowboys star are other talented players, including Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Mack Hollins, though Cooper will clearly be Allen’s main target moving forward.

What were the trade terms between the Bills and Browns for Amari Cooper?

The Bills urgently needed a top-tier wide receiver to support Josh Allen this season. Just before the trade deadline, they found the Browns ready to part ways with Cooper, which was ideal for the AFC East team.

Buffalo acquired Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick. Cleveland, set to rebuild, may offload more players to accumulate draft capital.

