NFL

The Arizona Cardinals, led by Kyler Murray, will lose a key player for the remainder of the NFL season.

NFL News: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray loses key teammate for the rest of the season

By Matías Persuh

As of Week 3 of the NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals, coached by Jonathan Gannon, find themselves with a disappointing 1-2 record. Not only are the results concerning, but news has also emerged about the injury of a key teammate of Kyler Murray, who will miss the remainder of the season.

In the traditional Wednesday press conference, Gannon announced that Justin Jones suffered a triceps injury and will be placed on injured reserve. As a result, the defensive tackle will be unable to take the field for at least the remainder of the season.

The news was also confirmed by journalist Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account: “AZCardinals DL Justin Jones tore his triceps and is out for the season, sources said after the MRI. He’s going on Injured Reserve. The respected veteran had started the first three games and was a key part of that defense.”

Justin Jones was drafted in 2018 by the Los Angeles Chargers, and after completing his rookie contract with the Los Angeles franchise, he agreed to join the Chicago Bears in free agency on a two-year deal.

Justin Jones

Defensive tackle Justin Jones #93 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 41-10.

Justin Jones’ replacement

After learning about Jones’ injury and his departure from the field for the remainder of the season, management quickly moved to find a replacement to bolster the Arizona Cardinals‘ defensive line.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team led by Jonathan Gannon has finalized the addition of Naquan Jones, who previously played for the Tennessee Titans.

“The Cardinals have now signed DL Naquan Jones to the active roster to take Jones’ roster spot.”, Rapaport stated.

Naquan Jones

Naquan Jones #90 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates with Nick Folk #6 of the Tennessee Titans after Folk’s field goal during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What’s next for the Arizona Cardinals?

  • vs Washington Commanders, Week 4
  • vs San Francisco 49ers, Week 5
  • vs Green Bay Packers, Week 6
  • vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 7
  • vs Miami Dolphins, Week 8
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

