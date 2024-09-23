NFL News: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins makes major admission after loss to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

In Week 3 of the NFL, Atlanta Falcons did everything they could but fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the defeat, Kirk Cousins shared his thoughts on the game.

The Atlanta Falcons fought hard against the reigning NFL champions, but ultimately came up empty-handed. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs showcased their class, securing a narrow victory. In light of this, it was none other than QB Kirk Cousins who expressed his feelings following the defeat.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium witnessed an exciting matchup between the reigning champions and an Atlanta Falcons team that is gradually trying to get back on track in the NFL. Despite a strong performance from Raheem Morris’s squad, Andy Reid and company ultimately claimed the victory with a score of 22-17.

Once the game concluded, it was none other than the seasoned QB Kirk Cousins who spoke with the press to share his feelings about the defeat: “Disappointing night,” Cousins remarked. “You feel like you snatched defeat from the jaws of victory is kind of how it felt a little bit, if I’m saying that right.”

The Falcons were always in the game and came very close to winning, but the Chiefs showcased their talent and, in the end, sealed the victory that keeps them undefeated with a record of 3-0.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons embrace after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Raheem Morris expressed his frustration following the loss

Not only Kirk Cousins reflected frustration, but also the rest of his teammates and even their coach. After the heartbreaking loss to the Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs, head coach Raheem Morris expressed his disappointment with the final result, emphasizing the team’s near-miss and the emotional toll of the game.

“I was in four-down territory for a while there,” Morris said. “We were going out to win this football game. We didn’t come here to hope that we win. We came here to win a football game on our terms and we lost it. I’ll take that medicine all day.”

Head coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite leaving the game disappointed by the loss to the Chiefs, Coach Morris took the time to acknowledge his colleague Andy Reid after the matchup between the Falcons and the Chiefs: “You’re tough to deal with,” Morris told Reid.

What’s next for the Atlanta Falcons?

While the Atlanta Falcons have displayed solid play on both offense and defense over the past three weeks, they currently hold a negative record of 1-2 following the loss to the Chiefs.

Under Morris’s leadership, the Falcons face a tough stretch of games ahead if they want to position themselves as serious contenders. It’s a crucial time to determine whether their efforts will pay off or if they have been in vain.

vs New Orleans Saints, Week 4

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 5

vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6

vs Seattle Seahawks, Week 7

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 8