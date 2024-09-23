Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins makes major admission after loss to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

In Week 3 of the NFL, Atlanta Falcons did everything they could but fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the defeat, Kirk Cousins shared his thoughts on the game.

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesKirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Matías Persuh

The Atlanta Falcons fought hard against the reigning NFL champions, but ultimately came up empty-handed. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs showcased their class, securing a narrow victory. In light of this, it was none other than QB Kirk Cousins who expressed his feelings following the defeat.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium witnessed an exciting matchup between the reigning champions and an Atlanta Falcons team that is gradually trying to get back on track in the NFL. Despite a strong performance from Raheem Morris’s squad, Andy Reid and company ultimately claimed the victory with a score of 22-17.

Once the game concluded, it was none other than the seasoned QB Kirk Cousins who spoke with the press to share his feelings about the defeat: “Disappointing night,” Cousins remarked. “You feel like you snatched defeat from the jaws of victory is kind of how it felt a little bit, if I’m saying that right.”

Advertisement

The Falcons were always in the game and came very close to winning, but the Chiefs showcased their talent and, in the end, sealed the victory that keeps them undefeated with a record of 3-0.

Kirk Cousins Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons embrace after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Raheem Morris expressed his frustration following the loss

Not only Kirk Cousins reflected frustration, but also the rest of his teammates and even their coach. After the heartbreaking loss to the Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs, head coach Raheem Morris expressed his disappointment with the final result, emphasizing the team’s near-miss and the emotional toll of the game.

NFL News: Andy Reid sends very clear message to Travis Kelce about his slow start with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid sends very clear message to Travis Kelce about his slow start with Chiefs

“I was in four-down territory for a while there,” Morris said. “We were going out to win this football game. We didn’t come here to hope that we win. We came here to win a football game on our terms and we lost it. I’ll take that medicine all day.

Advertisement
Raheem Morris

Head coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite leaving the game disappointed by the loss to the Chiefs, Coach Morris took the time to acknowledge his colleague Andy Reid after the matchup between the Falcons and the Chiefs: “You’re tough to deal with,” Morris told Reid.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Atlanta Falcons?

While the Atlanta Falcons have displayed solid play on both offense and defense over the past three weeks, they currently hold a negative record of 1-2 following the loss to the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Under Morris’s leadership, the Falcons face a tough stretch of games ahead if they want to position themselves as serious contenders. It’s a crucial time to determine whether their efforts will pay off or if they have been in vain.

  • vs New Orleans Saints, Week 4
  • vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 5
  • vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6
  • vs Seattle Seahawks, Week 7
  • vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 8
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Report: Erling Haaland may avoid all punishment for throwing a ball at Gabriel Magalhães in Manchester City - Arsenal
Premier League

Report: Erling Haaland may avoid all punishment for throwing a ball at Gabriel Magalhães in Manchester City - Arsenal

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Hazm in the 2024-25 King's Cup?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Hazm in the 2024-25 King's Cup?

AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic’s transfer value on the rise
Soccer

AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic’s transfer value on the rise

Kyle Van Noy sends strong message to the NFL on controversial call after Ravens vs. Cowboys game
NFL

Kyle Van Noy sends strong message to the NFL on controversial call after Ravens vs. Cowboys game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo